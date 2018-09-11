Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17758, with one known issue

Windows Insiders testing the next big feature update of Windows 10 -- the October 2018 Update, aka Redstone 5 -- are used to just seeing builds with a long list of fixes and improvements now.

Build 17758, released today on the Fast ring, is no different.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This does not mean this is the final build as Microsoft is not done yet. It is just now beginning the phase of checking in final code to prepare for the final release.

Fixed an issue resulting in the back button in Settings and other apps becoming white text on a white background if you hovered over it.

Fixed an issue resulting in Narrator not reading selected word choices when typing using an IME (for example, in Japanese).

Fixed an issue resulting in certain apps crashing when you tried to save a file from the app.

Fixed an issue resulting in explorer.exe crashing recently when clicking on the "Import photos and videos" option from an autoplay notification.

Fixed an issue resulting in nearby sharing not working for local accounts where the account name contained certain Chinese, Japanese, or Korean characters.

The sole known issue in this build is:

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

