Forget Windows 10, it's Windows Vista -- 2018 Edition we want!

5 Comments

People have often said that Microsoft operating systems follow a pattern, with good and bad versions alternating -- Windows 95 (bad), Windows 98 (good), Windows Me (bad), Windows XP (good), Windows Vista (bad), Windows 7 (good), Windows 8.x (bad), Windows 10 (good -- now at least).

It’s mostly true, although if Windows Vista had been given the same length of life that Windows 10 has enjoyed to date, there’s a good chance a large portion of Windows users would still be using it today. Vista wasn’t bad as such, just very unfinished. If the aging OS had a modern makeover, could it win over Windows 10 users? I suspect so. Feast your eyes on the Windows Vista -- 2018 Edition and make up your own mind.

RECOMMENDED:

YouTuber Kamer Kaan Avdan, who has previously created concept videos for Windows XP, Windows 95 and Windows 7, has debuted a new video showcasing his vision of Windows Vista -- 2018 Edition.

This update, as with all of Avdan’s previous concepts, takes everything we know and love/hate about Windows Vista, and gives it a modern makeover, with a re-imagined sidebar and -- because it's 2018 -- a dark mode.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What do you think of this re-imagining of Windows Vista? Do you prefer it to Windows 10? Let me know in the comments below.

And if all this talk of Vista has you feeling nostalgic for the 11 year-old OS, perhaps you'd care to read our launch story from 2007!

5 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17758, with one known issue

Roblox gets virtual NFL helmets

Forget Windows 10, it's Windows Vista -- 2018 Edition we want!

For the first time you can watch Apple's iPhone launch event on Twitter

70 percent of businesses have experienced unplanned IT disruption in the last year

DataOps comes to the cloud

HyperX releases Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with Kailh Silver switches

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 edges ever closer to overtaking Windows 7 -- could it happen this month?

197 Comments

Trump threatens China tariffs, tells Apple to make products in US when company complains about costs

181 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 7 support for businesses, but will punish them for taking too long to upgrade to Windows 10

61 Comments

Apple boots Alex Jones and Infowars out of the App Store

59 Comments

Microsoft's Your Phone app can now view, send, and receive SMS messages from Android, on your PC

54 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.