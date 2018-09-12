Apple to sell 2 billionth iOS device

From an overall market share perspective, iOS trails Android quite dramatically. It’s not hard to see why -- devices running Google’s operating system are often far more inexpensive compared to Apple’s. That’s not necessarily a bad thing for Apple -- there are far more General Motors vehicles on the road than Mercedes, for instance.

People that prefer quality hardware and actual operating system upgrades choose Apple when possible -- iOS is an absolute delight to use with many quality apps available. Today, to highlight the success of the operating system, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a shocking revelation regarding how many iOS devices have been sold.

2 billion. Yes, Apple is on the verge of selling it’s 2 billionth iOS device.

Cook made the announcement during the opening of today’s Apple Event. The CEO also suggested that iOS has changed the world and he is correct -- with that operating system, Apple has fundamentally changed how we live. iOS devices are not just a platform for running apps and games, but instead, a reimagining of how we communicate, consume media, get directions, learn, and more.

Photo credit: Olha Insight / Shutterstock