OnePlus works with Google on Crackables game to promote OnePlus 6T

No Comments

OnePlus Crackables game

The OnePlus PR machine is now fully operational in the run-up to the launch of the OnePlus 6T. We should -- officially -- hear more about the handset next month, but in the meantime the company is ramping up the hype.

The latest gimmick finds OnePlus teaming up with Google to create a game called Crackables. Due to launch next week, the game gives players the chance to "crack the code to win the challenge".

See also:

At this stage, very little is known about the game, and while the promotional material for it makes no specific reference to the OnePlus 6T, it's hard to imagine that it's not related to the handset launch.

In a tweet, OnePlus trailed the release of the game, giving a brief glimpse of code-cracking puzzles:

Keep an eye on crackables.oneplus.com for updates.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

FCC pauses clock on its review of T-Mobile/Sprint merger

WTF? Microsoft now interrupting Chrome and Firefox installations to promote Edge in Windows 10

Personal devices are a major threat to mobile IT environments

How to watch Apple's big iPhone Xs launch live on any device, including Windows, Linux and Android

OnePlus works with Google on Crackables game to promote OnePlus 6T

Plex Cloud is closing down

Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17758, with one known issue

Most Commented Stories

Trump threatens China tariffs, tells Apple to make products in US when company complains about costs

185 Comments

Forget Windows 10, it's Windows Vista -- 2018 Edition we want!

78 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 7 support for businesses, but will punish them for taking too long to upgrade to Windows 10

61 Comments

Microsoft's Your Phone app can now view, send, and receive SMS messages from Android, on your PC

59 Comments

Apple boots Alex Jones and Infowars out of the App Store

59 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.