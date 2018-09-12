How to watch Apple's big iPhone XS launch live on any device, including Windows, Linux and Android

In just a few hours, Apple will be taking the wraps off its latest smartphones, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone XR, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. It is also expected to reveal an updated Apple Watch with a 15 percent larger screen, as well as the usual round of software updates for iOS, tvOS, watchOS, and macOS. An AirPower wireless charging pad is also a possibility.

Due to a number of leaks we already have a good idea of some of what is going to be showcased at the event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, but there are bound to be some surprises.

The event is scheduled to start at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST, and as always it will be streamed live so you can tune in at home or work.

There are more ways to watch the live stream these days. Apple says:

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

You can watch the keynote live here. You can also, for the first time, watch it through Twitter.

If you have a Windows PC running an earlier version of Microsoft’s OS, a Linux box or an Android phone or tablet, you can still watch the event, but you’ll need VLC Media Player installed. Assuming you do, open it, and click on Media at the top left. Go to Open Network Stream and paste in the network URL of the live Apple event which will be added nearer the time.

Feel free to share your thoughts about what Apple is showing off in the comments below.

