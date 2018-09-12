Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18237

Microsoft is busy polishing up the next big feature update of Windows 10, the October 2018 Update (aka Redstone 5), but is also working hard on the following update, codenamed 19H1.

This update, out next spring, isn’t hugely different from the current October 2018 Update release, but the latest build does add acrylic to the Windows sign-in screen.

Microsoft explains:

With today’s flight we’re adding acrylic, a type of brush from the Fluent Design System, to the sign-in screen background. The translucent texture of this transient surface helps you focus on the sign-in task by moving the actionable controls up in the visual hierarchy while maintaining their accessibility.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue where Task Manager couldn’t be resized in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing when navigating to Accounts > Sign-in in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue resulting in reduced Action Center reliability in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where if you opened one of the taskbar flyouts (like network or volume), and then quickly tried to open another, it wouldn’t work.

Fixed an issue for people with multiple monitors where if the Open or Save Dialog was moved between monitors some elements might become unexpectedly tiny.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain apps crashing recently when setting focus to the in-app search box.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain games, like League of Legends, not launching/connecting properly in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where clicking on web links in PWAs such as Twitter didn’t open the browser.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain PWAs not rendering correctly after the app had been suspended then resumed.

Fixed an issue where pasting multi-line text into certain websites using Microsoft Edge might add unexpected empty lines between each line.

Fixed a crash in recent flights when using the pen to ink in Microsoft Edge’s web notes.

Fixed a high hitting Task Manager crash in recent flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing for Insiders with multiple monitors when changing various options under Display Settings in the last few flights.

Fixed a crash when clicking the Verify link on the Accounts Settings page in recent flights.

Added a new group policy for preventing the use of security questions for local accounts. This can be found under Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Credential User Interface.

Fixed an issue where the contents of the Apps & Features page wouldn’t load until the apps list was ready, resulting in the page appearing blank for a time.

Fixed an issue where the list on Settings of built-in phrases for the Pinyin IME was blank.

Fixed an issue in Narrator where activating Microsoft Edge history items would not work in Scan mode.

Made some improvements in Narrator Selection when moving forward in Microsoft Edge.

Fixed an issue where Narrator would incorrectly report some standard combo boxes as "editable combo box" instead of "combo box".

Known issues in this build include:

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

You may notice the background of notifications and the Action Center lose color and become transparent (with an acrylic effect). Microsoft is aware that for notifications this can make them difficult to read and is working on a fix.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock