Half of US mobile traffic will be scam calls by 2019

1 Comment

Angry phone user

Unwanted and scam phone calls are an increasing problem. Analysis by call management company First Orion predicts that nearly half of all calls to mobile phones in the US will be fraudulent in 2019 unless the industry adopts and implements more effective call protection solutions.

Over the past year, First Orion's data shows a drastic increase in scam calls -- from 3.7 percent of total calls in 2017 to 29.2 percent in 2018 -- and that number is projected to reach 44.6 percent by early 2019.

A number of techniques are used to persuade call recipients to pick up. The most popular is so called 'Neighborhood Spoofing,' where a scammer disguises their phone number and displays it as a local number on a user's caller ID. Third-party call blocking apps are largely ineffective when it comes to detecting these spoof calls since they can only black-list against known scam numbers, whereas scammers can change their spoofed numbers regularly.

First Orion has developed a CallPrinting solution that provides real-time decisions on incoming calls, using intelligent analysis of phone call and network-wide data and an adaptable machine-learning based framework to combat the scammer's spoofing tactics.

"Year after year, the scam call epidemic bombards consumers at record-breaking levels, surpassing the previous year and scammers increasingly invade our privacy at new extremes," says Charles D Morgan, CEO and head data scientist of First Orion. "Recently, the FCC joined forces with several technology companies, including First Orion, to find a way to combat these calls, but we still see rampant increases. After working closely with several carriers, we've found that in-network solutions that leverage sophisticated data analysis and machine learning are by far the most accurate way to pinpoint the origin of a call and identify it before it reaches your phone."

You can find out more on the First Orion website.

Photo Credit: Ana de Sousa/Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Malware-less email attacks on the rise -- especially on Thursdays

Paint.NET 4.1.1 restores shortcut keys, builds on major 4.1 update

Half of US mobile traffic will be scam calls by 2019

Improving endpoint protection is top goal for IT security professionals

FCC pauses clock on its review of T-Mobile/Sprint merger

WTF? Microsoft now interrupting Chrome and Firefox installations to promote Edge in Windows 10

Personal devices are a major threat to mobile IT environments

Most Commented Stories

Trump threatens China tariffs, tells Apple to make products in US when company complains about costs

185 Comments

Forget Windows 10, it's Windows Vista -- 2018 Edition we want!

85 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 7 support for businesses, but will punish them for taking too long to upgrade to Windows 10

61 Comments

Microsoft's Your Phone app can now view, send, and receive SMS messages from Android, on your PC

59 Comments

Apple boots Alex Jones and Infowars out of the App Store

59 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.