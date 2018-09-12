Tech Talent Matrix helps businesses hire the best developers

No Comments

Recruitment

Finding the right technical talent has become a priority for businesses, but they often lack the data needed to know if they are getting it right.

The current way for companies to evaluate the success of their recruiting relies on blunt metrics like number of hires, time to hire and employee retention rate. None of which tell companies if they’ve hired the right people.

Now HackerRank, a company that helps evaluate technical talent based on skill, is launching a Tech Talent Matrix, a machine learning-based tool that gives companies the data they need to hire the right software developers.

"Companies lack basic visibility into their developer hiring process, which is now just as big a priority as revenue and customer retention for executives across every industry," says Vivek Ravisankar, CEO and co-founder of HackerRank. "We power one assessment every eight seconds on our platform, and have built a deep, unparalleled data set on what makes for a great candidate experience. Pairing machine learning with our experience and data, we're arming businesses with the actionable intelligence they need to make smarter technical hiring decisions and ultimately transform into tech companies."

Enterprises are evaluated on critical parts of their technical recruiting process, including the type of developers businesses are able to attract, how well candidates are being assessed and how aligned hiring managers are with recruiters. They can also benchmark themselves against peers based on industry and size, and identify what they are doing well and where to improve.

Tech talent matrix

A company's position on the Matrix is the graphical representation of the Candidate Response Score and the Assessment Quality Score. The Candidate Response Score measures the performance of organizations' candidate outreach by tracking candidate journeys from the stage they are invited to take technical assessments and measures the conversion of those invitations to test attempts.

The Assessment Quality Score measures the quality of companies’ assessments and how well they are designed to evaluate candidates. The inputs focus on factors such as test design and candidate feedback.

You can find out more and see some industry findings from the matrix on the HackerRank website.

Photo Credit: vichie81/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Tech Talent Matrix helps businesses hire the best developers

Malware-less email attacks on the rise -- especially on Thursdays

Paint.NET 4.1.1 restores shortcut keys, builds on major 4.1 update

Half of US mobile traffic will be scam calls by 2019

Improving endpoint protection is top goal for IT security professionals

FCC pauses clock on its review of T-Mobile/Sprint merger

WTF? Microsoft now interrupting Chrome and Firefox installations to promote Edge in Windows 10

Most Commented Stories

Trump threatens China tariffs, tells Apple to make products in US when company complains about costs

185 Comments

Forget Windows 10, it's Windows Vista -- 2018 Edition we want!

98 Comments

WTF? Microsoft now interrupting Chrome and Firefox installations to promote Edge in Windows 10

77 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 7 support for businesses, but will punish them for taking too long to upgrade to Windows 10

61 Comments

Microsoft's Your Phone app can now view, send, and receive SMS messages from Android, on your PC

59 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.