OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 6T has no headphone jack and announces Type-C Bullets earbuds

1 Comment

OnePlus Type-C Bullets

News about the OnePlus 6T is coming thick and fast now, and the latest revelation comes direct from the horse's mouth. Company co- founder Carl Pei has confirmed that the upcoming handset is ditching the headphone jack, saying that it helps make way for "more new technology".

So, moving forward you'll have to use either wireless headphones with the OnePlus 6T, or use a USB-C pair. And funnily enough, OnePlus has a set of Type-C Bullets earbuds that fits the bill!

See also:

Speaking to TechRadar, Pei did not actually reference the OnePlus 6T directly -- just the "next OnePlus handset". We may be making an assumption here in thinking that's what he's talking about, but it seems like a pretty safe bet. He speaks about the disappearance of the headphone jack:

It was a very controversial decision. We're not doing it for the sake of doing it and because everyone else is. We believe now is the right time, as it'll benefit the majority of our users while keeping the downside low. We knew this was an option for a very long time, we were just waiting for the right time.

Without going into detail, Pei hinted at positive benefits of removing the headphone jack:

By removing the jack we've freed up more space, allowing us to put more new technology into the product. One of the big things is something our users have asked us for, improved battery life.

Some of this new technology could be for the in-display fingerprint reader, but we'll find out more soon.

So you have something that you can plug into your OnePlus 6T, the company is launching the Type-C Bullets, complete with a professional DAC from Ciruss Logic. Aramid fiber has been added to the wire for better durability, and there's an inline control box for volume adjustment and so on. Priced at $19.99, they will cost the same as the Bullets v2.

There's also a new a USB-C version of the Bullets V2 headphones on the way, and the OnePlus 6T will include a dongle in the box so you can use your old headphones with a 3.5mm connection still.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 6T has no headphone jack and announces Type-C Bullets earbuds

Microsoft quietly stops interfering with Chrome and Firefox installations on Windows 10

Cold boot attack leaves Apple and Microsoft systems vulnerable to data theft

Kodi add-ons used to distribute currency miners

TP-Link unveils HS300 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip

New partnership aims to bring deeper insights from machine data

ADATA announces extremely rugged HD830 external HDD

Most Commented Stories

WTF? Microsoft now interrupting Chrome and Firefox installations to promote Edge in Windows 10

240 Comments

Trump threatens China tariffs, tells Apple to make products in US when company complains about costs

191 Comments

Forget Windows 10, it's Windows Vista -- 2018 Edition we want!

104 Comments

Microsoft extends Windows 7 support for businesses, but will punish them for taking too long to upgrade to Windows 10

61 Comments

Microsoft's Your Phone app can now view, send, and receive SMS messages from Android, on your PC

60 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.