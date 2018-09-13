Whatever you do, don't break one of Apple's new iPhones

Yesterday, Apple took the wraps off three new iPhones -- the Xs, Xs Max, and the Xr. These are attractive, powerful smartphones, with a premium price to match.

If you have the money to buy one, you’ll also perhaps need to factor in the cost of AppleCare, Apple’s insurance policy, which includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage (although you’ll still need to pay an excess charge for each repair). If you decide not to go for AppleCare and you break the screen, or damage the phone in another way, then the cost of an official repair will leave you stunned.

Apple has updated its iPhone service pricing and this is the cost of repairs for the current range of iPhones (minus the Xr, which Apple has excluded from the list for some reason).

iPhone model Screen repair only Other damage
iPhone Xs Max $ 329 $ 599
iPhone Xs $ 279 $ 549
iPhone X $ 279 $ 549
iPhone 8 Plus $ 169 $ 399
iPhone 8 $ 149 $ 349
iPhone 7 Plus $ 169 $ 349
iPhone 7 $ 149 $ 319
iPhone 6s Plus $ 169 $ 329
iPhone 6s $ 149 $ 299
iPhone 6 Plus $ 149 $ 329
iPhone 6 $ 129 $ 299
iPhone SE $ 129 $ 269
iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c,
iPhone 5		 $ 129 $ 269
iPhone 4s See "other damage" fee $ 199
iPhone 4 See "other damage" fee $ 149
iPhone 3GS, iPhone 3G See "other damage" fee $ 149

The prices are all subject to tax, and there’s a $6.95 shipping fee if Apple needs to ship your iPhone. There’s also no guarantee the prices above are what you’ll pay. If the phone gets severely damaged you’ll probably have to shell out the full replacement value.

As my colleague Mark Wyciślik-Wilson observed earlier today, "Apple didn't become a trillion dollar company by being nice".

