Whatever you do, don't break one of Apple's new iPhones
Yesterday, Apple took the wraps off three new iPhones -- the Xs, Xs Max, and the Xr. These are attractive, powerful smartphones, with a premium price to match.
If you have the money to buy one, you’ll also perhaps need to factor in the cost of AppleCare, Apple’s insurance policy, which includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage (although you’ll still need to pay an excess charge for each repair). If you decide not to go for AppleCare and you break the screen, or damage the phone in another way, then the cost of an official repair will leave you stunned.
Apple has updated its iPhone service pricing and this is the cost of repairs for the current range of iPhones (minus the Xr, which Apple has excluded from the list for some reason).
|iPhone model
|Screen repair only
|Other damage
|iPhone Xs Max
|$ 329
|$ 599
|iPhone Xs
|$ 279
|$ 549
|iPhone X
|$ 279
|$ 549
|iPhone 8 Plus
|$ 169
|$ 399
|iPhone 8
|$ 149
|$ 349
|iPhone 7 Plus
|$ 169
|$ 349
|iPhone 7
|$ 149
|$ 319
|iPhone 6s Plus
|$ 169
|$ 329
|iPhone 6s
|$ 149
|$ 299
|iPhone 6 Plus
|$ 149
|$ 329
|iPhone 6
|$ 129
|$ 299
|iPhone SE
|$ 129
|$ 269
|iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c,
iPhone 5
|$ 129
|$ 269
|iPhone 4s
|See "other damage" fee
|$ 199
|iPhone 4
|See "other damage" fee
|$ 149
|iPhone 3GS, iPhone 3G
|See "other damage" fee
|$ 149
The prices are all subject to tax, and there’s a $6.95 shipping fee if Apple needs to ship your iPhone. There’s also no guarantee the prices above are what you’ll pay. If the phone gets severely damaged you’ll probably have to shell out the full replacement value.
As my colleague Mark Wyciślik-Wilson observed earlier today, "Apple didn't become a trillion dollar company by being nice".