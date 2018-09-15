Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17760 to the Fast ring, with no known issues

Microsoft is in the final stages of polishing up the next feature update for Windows 10. Insiders who were annoyed that the operating system interfered with the installation of Chrome and Firefox no longer need to worry as Microsoft has turned off this particular annoyance.

If you play Tencent games, you’ll be pleased to know that Microsoft now says the October 2018 Update will be fully compatible with them.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This does not mean this is the final build as Microsoft is not done yet and is just now beginning the phase of checking in final code to prepare for the final release.

Fixed the issue causing apps that use .NET 4.7.1 to not work correctly in previous builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in rendering issues in certain types of PDFs in Microsoft Edge.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when using swipe to navigate back in Microsoft Edge.

Fixed an issue resulting in Microsoft Edge crashing after pressing F12 on certain webpages if certain extensions were enabled.

Fixed an issue resulting in the icons on Microsoft Edge error pages not being visible on localized builds.

Fixed an underflow in the Windows Security app that could result in the UI unexpectedly showing a very large number of threats had been found.

There are currently no major known issues in this build.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock