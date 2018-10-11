Razer Phone 2 Android 8.1 gaming smartphone puts Google Pixel 3 to shame

A couple of days ago, Google unveiled its 3rd generation of Pixel phones. And you know what? Many consumers don't really seem to care. Let's be honest, the search giant's flagship devices are usually reserved for only the most hardcore Android lovers -- most consumers prefer Samsung. Sadly, even the Google faithful seem unimpressed by the terribly ugly Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. These devices are beyond uninspired, and the notch on the XL variant is shockingly large.

Thankfully, there is another phone that should wash the filthy Pixel 3 taste out of your mouth -- the Razer Phone 2. Yes, the popular gaming company is back with a second generation phone. The device is still focused on gaming, and this time it has a faster processor which delivers an impressive performance boost. It also gets a glass back which helps enable Qi wireless charging -- a must in 2018. And since this is a gaming device, it now has customizable RGB lighting -- for the rear Razer logo.

"The Razer Phone 2 offers up to 30 percent more performance than its predecessor, thanks to the combination of the latest flagship components and thermal cooling solutions. The Qualcomm 845 Snapdragon chipset and Qualcomm Adreno 630 graphics processing unit (GPU) will blitz through the most demanding apps, and their performance is further enhanced by the Razer vapor chamber cooling system that provides for industry-leading thermal cooling. The vapor chamber provides more surface area for heat to dissipate, while sustaining high frame rates for an overall cooler and more powerful experience," says Razer.

ALSO READ: Razer launches stunningly beautiful 'Sila' 802.11ac Wi-Fi gaming router

The company further says, "One year after Razer launched the world’s first true gaming phone, the Razer Phone 2 continues to take the lead with the only true 120 Hz display -- now with even better performance for those who love for high framerates and silky-smooth action without any lag or stuttering. Unlike other competing phones, the Razer Phone 2’s 5.7-inch UltraMotion IGZO display remains the only display in the industry that offers both 120 Hz screen refresh and 120 Hz touch sampling. What you see is what you touch. The new display is now 50 percent brighter than the one in the first Razer Phone."

Razer shares the following specifications.

Processor & Cooling:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.80 GHz) with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling

System Memory:

8 GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage – Internal:

64 GB UFS

Storage – External:

SIM + micro SD slot (up to 1TB)

Display:

5.72-inch IGZO LCD 1440 x 2560

120 Hz, Wide Color Gamut

UltraMotion Technology

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Multi-touch

Anti-Fingerprint Protection

Rear Cameras:

12 MP AF f1.75 Wide with OIS

12 MP AF f2.6 Telephoto

Dual PDAF (Phase detection Autofocus)

Dual tone, dual LED flash

Video: Up to 4K video recording with stereo audio

Front Camera

8 MP FF f2.0

1080p Video

Sound

Stereo front-facing speakers

Dual Amplifiers / Dolby Atmos Technology

USB-C to 3.5 mm Audio Adapter with 24-bit DAC

Power

4,000 mAh Li-Po battery

Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+

Wireless Fast Charging

Wireless

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Dual-band (MIMO), Antennae 2×2

Bluetooth 5.0

Logo

RGB Illuminated Razer Chroma Logo

Bands

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900

WCDMA: 1/2/3/4/5/8

FDD-LTE: 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/26/28/29/30/32/66/71

TDD LTE: 38/39/40/41/48

TD-SCDMA: 34/39

LAA: 46

4×4 MIMO: 1/2/3/4/7/30/38/48/66

Speeds

Up to 1.2 Gbit/s (Cat18)

Water Resistance

IP67

Size

158.5 mm x 78.99 mm x 8.5 mm

Android Version

Android 8.1

Even photographers should appreciate the second gen gaming phone. Razer shares the following info about the camera.

The Razer Phone 2 improves on its imaging capabilities with a new rear dual-camera setup that offers a 12 MP wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Be it fast action or low-light scenes, the Sony IMX sensors are tuned to produce low-noise images with a wide gamut of colors. On the front, the 8 MP camera supports video streaming at full HD resolution, a boon for all live-streaming professionals.

I must say, it is so refreshing to Razer push the boundaries rather than play it safe and boring as Google has done with its disappointing Pixel 3 announcement. Google needs to take a look in the mirror and decide if it wants to innovate or simply stagnate as it has been lately.

So, how much does this notch-less flagship cost? The Razer Phone 2 will cost $799. You can pre-order it starting today here. And yes, shipping is free. It is currently only available in "Mirror Black" color, but Razer promises a "Satin Black" variant later in the year. In addition, the company has some accessories planned for later in 2018, such as a game controller and USB-C headphones.