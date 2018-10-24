New Kodi 18 'Leia' Beta 4 arrives -- download it now!

Development on the next big version of Kodi, codenamed 'Leia', is well underway, with new pre-release versions arriving on a regular basis. The full version of the software is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

The Kodi Foundation has today released the fourth Beta for Kodi 18, and as you would expect the focus is on squashing bugs and fixing usability issues.

The most notable changes in Beta 4 are:

Finally implemented binary repository for Android, OSX and Windows

Further improve controller handling

Fix playback of files in playlists that have mixed content of audio and video

Fix possible crash on exit

Bump NFS library to 3.0

Various other code improvements and cleanups

More changes can be found on the github repository at Beta4 changes.

To download the new beta, go to the Official download page, select your platform of choice and you'll find it under the pre-release tab. For Android and Windows there is an easy-to-use download add-on available in Kodi’s repository.

The first release candidate is expected to arrive in the next couple of weeks.