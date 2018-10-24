Kodi 18 'Leia' will come with fewer features installed, and that’s a good thing

The Kodi Foundation is busy finishing off the next major release of its hugely popular home theater software, and has made a fundamental change.

In Kodi 18 'Leia', the binary add-ons will be removed, reducing the size of the installer significantly. When you download the program, you’ll get just the basics and can install additional features as required through the binary repository. There’s another benefit besides avoiding bloat.

The change means that you will no longer need to wait for a new Kodi build to get updated versions of previously included binary add-ons -- such as screensavers, visualizations and PVR clients -- they’ll be updated automatically.

The new binary repository is currently available for Android, macOS and Windows. Linux users still have to use the PPA for now, while iOS and UWP builds will continue to have the binary add-ons included in the installer due to "platform limitations".