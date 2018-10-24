Kodi 18 'Leia' will come with fewer features installed, and that’s a good thing

No Comments

The Kodi Foundation is busy finishing off the next major release of its hugely popular home theater software, and has made a fundamental change.

In Kodi 18 'Leia', the binary add-ons will be removed, reducing the size of the installer significantly. When you download the program, you’ll get just the basics and can install additional features as required through the binary repository. There’s another benefit besides avoiding bloat.

SEE ALSO:

The change means that you will no longer need to wait for a new Kodi build to get updated versions of previously included binary add-ons -- such as screensavers, visualizations and PVR clients -- they’ll be updated automatically.

The new binary repository is currently available for Android, macOS and Windows. Linux users still have to use the PPA for now, while iOS and UWP builds will continue to have the binary add-ons included in the installer due to "platform limitations".

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kodi 18 'Leia' will come with fewer features installed, and that’s a good thing

TeamViewer 14 Preview is here with new augmented reality Pilot mode

Tim Cook calls for 'comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States'

Web applications leave companies vulnerable to breaches

Amazon brings Alexa to more of Europe

New Kodi 18 'Leia' Beta 4 arrives -- download it now!

Want to find the biggest cloud security threat? Look in the mirror [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

elementary OS 5 'Juno' Linux distribution is ready to replace Windows 10

163 Comments

New Zealand chooses Google Chromebooks over Microsoft Windows 10 for education

107 Comments

Snaps for Linux are a massive success

60 Comments

More problems surface with the buggy Windows 10 October 2018 Update

52 Comments

Windows 10 October 2018 Update nearly ready for re-release

34 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.