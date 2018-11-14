Fix for Windows 10 file association problem now in testing

5 Comments

Microsoft has finally fixed many of the myriad problems with the botched Windows 10 October 2018 Update, but one issue it hasn’t yet addressed, is the one to do with file associations.

With this problem, Windows fails to remember which programs you want to use to open certain files with by default. This was a problem Insiders reported to Microsoft back in May, but which -- like the file deletion issue -- got missed. The company previously announced that it is working on a fix, which it hopes to roll out by the end of the month.

SEE ALSO:

The good news is, if you’re a Windows Insider, then the fix is available now, as part of the newly released 19H1 Build 18282.

Microsoft says that this build fixes "an issue resulting in some users not being able to set Win32 program defaults for certain app and file type combinations using the Open with… command or via Settings > Apps > Default apps."

Assuming testing goes well, this fix will be rolled out to Insiders on the Slow and Release Preview rings, and non-Insiders in due course.

Image credit: olly/Shutterstock

5 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Firefox Monitor Notifications will issue a warning if you visit a breached site using Mozilla's web browser

Sony PlayStation Store Black Friday deals go live early -- score big discounts on PS4 games!

Microsoft could be about to hit users of Windows 10's Mail app with ads -- unless they pay up

70 percent of SMBs suffer cyberattacks

85 percent of companies permit BYOD but security remains a concern

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Google Store sent me kicking and screaming back to Apple

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft finally re-releases the smelly turd that is Windows 10 October 2018 Update

101 Comments

deepin 15.8 Linux distribution available for download -- replace Windows 10 now!

82 Comments

Linux on DeX Beta can turn your Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet into an Ubuntu desktop

59 Comments

Google Store sent me kicking and screaming back to Apple

46 Comments

These are all the fixes in the NEW Windows 10 October 2018 Update

26 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.