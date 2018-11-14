Kingston unveils IronKey D300S hardware-encrypted 'serialized' USB flash drive

About two years ago, Kingston launched the IronKey D300 USB Flash Drive. This drive was extremely impressive, as it featured FIPS 140-2 Level 3 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption.

Today, Kingston takes the drive to another level. The D300S, as it is called, is essentially the same exact drive, but now, it has a serial number and barcode on the body. This will make it easier for a company to manage the drives, saving both money and time. It is also getting a new software keyboard for safer decryption, hopefully protecting from hidden keyloggers.

"IronKey D300S will have a unique serial number and bar code on the drive itself, allowing network administrators to simply read or scan the code instead of plugging in the drive. When a drive is deployed, returned or during any physical auditing or asset management of hardware, this feature will make the process more efficient and streamlined. The second feature, a virtual keyboard, enables users to enter a password with clicks of the mouse instead of using a physical keyboard, thereby providing a greater level of protection against any possible keylogging when using D300S on other computers," explains Kingston.

Richard Kanadjian, encrypted USB business manager, Kingston says, "We're not content on standing pat with any of our products, no matter how good they are. The data protection provided by IronKey D300 is already top notch, and we've listened to requests from our customers. These two enhancements in the D300 series add to its industry-leading data-protection capabilities. With Kingston's 30-plus years of expertise in quality technology solutions behind it, along with the latest NAND Flash memory and controller technology, users of any D300 drive can rest assured that their confidential data and information are well protected from the risks and threats associated with loss, theft, or stolen digital devices."

Kingston shares the following specifications of the Ironkey D300S

Speed

USB 3.1 Gen 1: 4GB: 80MB/s read, 12MB/s write 8GB & 16GB: 165MB/s read, 22MB/s write 32GB: 250MB/s read, 40MB/s write 64GB: 250MB/s read, 85MB/s write 128GB: 250MB/s read, 85MB/s write USB 2.0: 4GB: 30MB/s read, 12MB/s write 8GB–128GB: 30MB/s read, 20MB/s write

Dimensions: 3.06″ x 0.9″ x 0.47″ (77.9 mm x 22.2 mm x 12.05 mm)

3.06″ x 0.9″ x 0.47″ (77.9 mm x 22.2 mm x 12.05 mm) Waterproof: Up to 4 ft.; conforms to IEC 60529 IPX8

Up to 4 ft.; conforms to IEC 60529 IPX8 Operating Temperature: 32°F to 140°F (0°C to 60°C)

32°F to 140°F (0°C to 60°C) Storage Temperature: -4°F to 185°F (-20°C to 85°C)

-4°F to 185°F (-20°C to 85°C) Compatibility: USB 3.0 compliant and 2.0 compatible

USB 3.0 compliant and 2.0 compatible Minimum System Requirements: USB 3.0 compliant and 2.0 compatible Two free drive letters required for use

Compatible with: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS (v. 10.11.x - 10.14.x)

Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS (v. 10.11.x - 10.14.x) Standard Drive Compatible with: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS (v. 10.11.x - 10.14.x), Linux v.2.6x+

Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS (v. 10.11.x - 10.14.x), Linux v.2.6x+ Managed Drive Compatible with: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS (v. 10.11.x - 10.14.x)

Like the D300, the D300S will be available in 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities. There is no word on availability or pricing, but I expect the "serialized" variants to be priced similarly to the standard models.