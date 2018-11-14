Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18282, with new Light theme and new wallpaper

Microsoft has finally begun to roll out a new, and hopefully improved version of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, meaning it once again only has the one major feature update in development.

Today the software giant releases Build 18282 on the 19H1 branch, and introduces some interesting new features. For 2018 most software companies have been giving us dark themes. For its next feature update, due out in spring 2019, Microsoft will be introducing a Light alternative.

You can enable this new theme, which I have to say I really like, by going to Settings > Personalization > Colors. Click the dropdown under 'Choose your color' and select Light. The new theme changes many elements of the OS UI, including the taskbar, Start menu, Action Center, touch keyboard and so on. Not all elements are currently Light-friendly though.

A part of this new Light theme, there’s a new default wallpaper. Go to Settings > Personalization > Themes and select Windows Light to apply it.

If you have the Dark theme enabled, then the OneDrive flyout will finally fit right in.

Half of Insiders will get the option to test new snipping features in this build -- delay snip and window snip -- and printing has been improved. As well as supporting the Light theme, the printing options now include icons, and long printer names will wrap around instead of being cut off.

The Pause Updates feature has been made easier to find in this build, and Windows can now automatically adjust active hours based on device activity. To turn the setting on, go to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update > Change active hours.

Display brightness will no longer change when transitioning from a charger to battery power, and there have been some improvements made to Narrator as well.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue causing File Explorer to freeze when interacting with video files in the last few flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain x86 apps and games having blurry text rendering in the last few flights, where the text appeared to have a shadow.

If you were seeing certain games launch to launch with an error citing unexpected kernel modification detected, check the games for available updates.

When you hover over the navigation pane in Start, after a short period it will now automatically expand. This is something that a portion of Insiders have had for a little bit now, and after finding positive results Microsoft is now rolling it out to all Insiders.

Microsoft is adding a shadow to Action Center, to match the shadow seen along the borders of other taskbar flyouts.

Fixed an issue resulting in some users not being able to set Win32 program defaults for certain app and file type combinations using the Open with… command or via Settings > Apps > Default apps .

. Fixed an issue resulting in the context menu not coming up when right-clicking an open app in Task View.

Fixed an issue resulting in the touch keyboard not working correctly when trying to type Chinese with the Bopomofo IME.

Improvements made in the Narrator and Chrome browser experience.

Narrator Scan Mode will more reliably toggle off when a user reaches the Word Online canvas, making it easier to type.

Fixed a race condition resulting in blue screens if your PC was set up to dual boot in recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing a PDC_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT bug check / green screen on resume from hibernate.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Network button on the sign-in screen not working recently.

Known issues in this build are: