Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ launches! 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core processor, dual-band wireless LAN, and just $25
The Raspberry Pi was very much inspired by the BBC Micro -- a popular British computer of the 1980s. The BBC Micro was available in Model A and B forms, and shortly after the Raspberry Pi Foundation introduced the original Pi 1 Model B+ in 2014, it followed it up with a cut-down A+ model.
It didn’t offer an A+ version for the Pi 2 or 3 unfortunately, but today, it finally rights that wrong and brings back the popular bare-bones system’s smaller brother.
SEE ALSO:
- New add-on board lets you watch TV on your Raspberry Pi
- You can now power your Raspberry Pi over Ethernet
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ launches! Faster, with dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2
- Beautiful blue Raspberry Pi 3 goes on sale, but you (probably) can't buy it
The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ offers much of the same functionality found in the Pi 3 Model B+, including a 64-bit quad core processor running at 1.4 GHz, dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless LAN, and Bluetooth 4.2/BLE. The biggest difference, really, is its reduced size. It has the same mechanical footprint as the Raspberry Pi 1 Model A+.
You can see how the A+ and B+ models compare size-wise in the image below.
Specs for the device are:
- Processor:
- Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53
- 64-bit SoC @ 1.4 GHz
- Memory:
- 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM
- Connectivity:
- 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz IEE 802.11.b/g/n/ac wireless LAN
- Bluetooth 4.2/BLE
- Access:
- Extended 40-pin GPIO header
- Video & sound:
- 1 × full size HDMI
- MIPI DSI display port
- MIPI CSI camera port
- 4 pole stereo output and composite video port
- Multimedia:
- H.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30);
- H.264 encode (1080p30);
- OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics
- SD card support:
- Micro SD format for loading operating system and data storage
- Input power:
- 5 V/2.5 A DC via micro USB connector
- 5 V DC via GPIO header
The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is priced at $25/£23 and can be purchased from here, and all the usual suppliers, from today.
A case for the new model has been created, but isn’t yet ready. It’s expected to arrive at the start of December.