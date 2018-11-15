Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ launches! 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core processor, dual-band wireless LAN, and just $25

5 Comments

The Raspberry Pi was very much inspired by the BBC Micro -- a popular British computer of the 1980s. The BBC Micro was available in Model A and B forms, and shortly after the Raspberry Pi Foundation introduced the original Pi 1 Model B+ in 2014, it followed it up with a cut-down A+ model.

It didn’t offer an A+ version for the Pi 2 or 3 unfortunately, but today, it finally rights that wrong and brings back the popular bare-bones system’s smaller brother.

SEE ALSO:

The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ offers much of the same functionality found in the Pi 3 Model B+, including a 64-bit quad core processor running at 1.4 GHz, dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless LAN, and Bluetooth 4.2/BLE. The biggest difference, really, is its reduced size. It has the same mechanical footprint as the Raspberry Pi 1 Model A+.

You can see how the A+ and B+ models compare size-wise in the image below.

Specs for the device are:

  • Processor:
    • Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53
    • 64-bit SoC @ 1.4 GHz
  • Memory:
    • 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz IEE 802.11.b/g/n/ac wireless LAN
    • Bluetooth 4.2/BLE
  • Access:
    • Extended 40-pin GPIO header
  • Video & sound:
    • 1 × full size HDMI
    • MIPI DSI display port
    • MIPI CSI camera port
    • 4 pole stereo output and composite video port
  • Multimedia:
    • H.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30);
    • H.264 encode (1080p30);
    • OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics
  • SD card support:
    • Micro SD format for loading operating system and data storage
  • Input power:
    • 5 V/2.5 A DC via micro USB connector
    • 5 V DC via GPIO header

The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is priced at $25/£23 and can be purchased from here, and all the usual suppliers, from today.

A case for the new model has been created, but isn’t yet ready. It’s expected to arrive at the start of December.

5 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Firefox Monitor Notifications will issue a warning if you visit a breached site using Mozilla's web browser

Sony PlayStation Store Black Friday deals go live early -- score big discounts on PS4 games!

Microsoft could be about to hit users of Windows 10's Mail app with ads -- unless they pay up

70 percent of SMBs suffer cyberattacks

85 percent of companies permit BYOD but security remains a concern

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Google Store sent me kicking and screaming back to Apple

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft finally re-releases the smelly turd that is Windows 10 October 2018 Update

101 Comments

deepin 15.8 Linux distribution available for download -- replace Windows 10 now!

82 Comments

Linux on DeX Beta can turn your Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet into an Ubuntu desktop

59 Comments

Google Store sent me kicking and screaming back to Apple

46 Comments

These are all the fixes in the NEW Windows 10 October 2018 Update

26 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.