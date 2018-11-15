Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ launches! 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core processor, dual-band wireless LAN, and just $25

The Raspberry Pi was very much inspired by the BBC Micro -- a popular British computer of the 1980s. The BBC Micro was available in Model A and B forms, and shortly after the Raspberry Pi Foundation introduced the original Pi 1 Model B+ in 2014, it followed it up with a cut-down A+ model.

It didn’t offer an A+ version for the Pi 2 or 3 unfortunately, but today, it finally rights that wrong and brings back the popular bare-bones system’s smaller brother.

The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ offers much of the same functionality found in the Pi 3 Model B+, including a 64-bit quad core processor running at 1.4 GHz, dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wireless LAN, and Bluetooth 4.2/BLE. The biggest difference, really, is its reduced size. It has the same mechanical footprint as the Raspberry Pi 1 Model A+.

You can see how the A+ and B+ models compare size-wise in the image below.

Specs for the device are:

Processor: Broadcom BCM2837B0, Cortex-A53 64-bit SoC @ 1.4 GHz

Memory: 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz IEE 802.11.b/g/n/ac wireless LAN Bluetooth 4.2/BLE

Access: Extended 40-pin GPIO header

Video & sound: 1 × full size HDMI MIPI DSI display port MIPI CSI camera port 4 pole stereo output and composite video port

Multimedia: H.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30); H.264 encode (1080p30); OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics

SD card support: Micro SD format for loading operating system and data storage

Input power: 5 V/2.5 A DC via micro USB connector 5 V DC via GPIO header



The Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ is priced at $25/£23 and can be purchased from here, and all the usual suppliers, from today.

A case for the new model has been created, but isn’t yet ready. It’s expected to arrive at the start of December.