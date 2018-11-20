Et tu, Office? After pulling Windows 10 update, Microsoft does the same for Office

Microsoft's update procedure for Windows 10 has been a little, er, wobbly of late. The Windows 10 October 2018 Update proved so problematic that it had to pulled, and even the re-released version is far from perfect.

Now it seems the cancer is spreading to Office. Having released a series of updates for Office 2010, 2013 and 2016 as part of this month's Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has now pulled two of them and advised sysadmins to uninstall the updates if they have already been installed.

In both instances -- KB4461522 and KB2863821 -- Microsoft says that the problematic updates can lead to application crashes. While this is not as serious a problem as, say, data loss, it does little to quieten the fears that have been voiced about the quality control Microsoft has over its updates.

For the KB4461522 update, Microsoft says:

Notice After you install this update, you may experience crashes in Microsoft Access or other applications. To resolve this issue, uninstall the update by following the instructions in the "More information" section. This update is no longer available.

It's a similar story for KB2863821:

If you have installed either of the updates, the advice is to remove them as soon as you can. You'll then have to sit back and wait for Microsoft to release updated, non-buggy versions -- and it's impossible to say when they will appear.

