Google unveils holiday season savings on games, apps, books and movies

No Comments

Google Thanksgiving discounts 2018

It can't have escaped your attention that -- in the US at least -- holiday season is just around the corner. With Thanksgiving comes Black Friday and other sales, and Google is getting in on the action with a series of discounts in the Play Store.

There are great savings to be made on games and apps, ebooks and audiobooks for cyberweek, and if you're in the mood for a movie on Thanksgiving itself, you can rent any title for just $0.99.

See also:

Announcing its cyberweek discounts, Google highlights a number of games that are either discounted or feature special in-app offers. Titles include The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Star Wars: KOTOR, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. But these are far from being the only special offers -- take a browse through the Game section in the Play Store and you'll find discounts of up to 80 percent.

There are also big savings to be had on audiobooks and ebooks, and Google has even created a special Unwind section to help you recover from Thanksgiving where you'll find all manner of relaxation and meditation apps.

Google also says:

Available on Turkey Day only, rent any move for 99¢. And if you want to catch up on some of this year’s most popular TV shows and movies, check out discounts on titles like:

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

You can watch The LEGO Movie for free on YouTube this Black Friday

Google unveils holiday season savings on games, apps, books and movies

Your Time On Facebook rolls out, revealing how much time you waste in the social network's mobile apps

Change.org may alter next year's Super Bowl halftime show

European DDoS attack volumes more than double

The best Wellbots Black Friday deals of 2018

G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series DDR4 RGB gaming RAM is worthy of a king or queen

Most Commented Stories

deepin 15.8 Linux distribution available for download -- replace Windows 10 now!

93 Comments

Microsoft admits Cortana is an epic failure by shamelessly selling Amazon Echo Dot

78 Comments

Google Store sent me kicking and screaming back to Apple

72 Comments

The re-released Windows 10 1809 is still buggy -- and some fixes won't arrive until next year

63 Comments

Microsoft could be about to hit users of Windows 10's Mail app with ads -- unless they pay up

58 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.