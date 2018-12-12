ADATA announces svelte and speedy UE700 Pro USB 3.1 flash drive

Even though cloud storage is ubiquitous these days, I still love a good ol' USB flash drive. They are great for installing various Linux distributions -- it is handy to have, say, Fedora and Ubuntu install media ready to go. But also, sometimes -- for various reasons -- you may just need to share files offline.

Today, ADATA launches a beautiful new USB Type-A flash drive. Called "UE700 Pro," it is very fast and slim. It features a retractable design, which I prefer -- there is no cap to lose. Best of all, it is offered in capacities up to 256GB.

"Employing USB 3.1 the UE700 Pro sports fast read/write speeds of up to 360/180MB per second. That means users can transfer a 4GB high-resolution movie file in a speedy 22 seconds . Also, in an era of 4K videos, there can never be too much storage capacity. Therefore the UE700 comes with up to 256GB of storage capacity so users can capture hi-res photos and videos without fear of running out of space," says ADATA.

The company further says, "The drive features a capless design where the USB connector is concealed in a compact body, fully protected without the need for a drive cap. A simple thumb swipe forward makes it ready to use, and the reverse motion stows the connector for storage or travel. What’s more, it sports an ultra-thin 7mm form factor and an elegant brushed aluminum surface that highlights the sleek concentric lines that emanate from the beautiful blue LED indicator. A lanyard hole offers convenience and personalization allowing users to attach the UE700 Pro to a lanyard or keychain for easy carrying, or accessorizing."

ADATA shares the following specifications.

Capacity 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
Color Black
Dimensions (L x W x H) 63 x 23 x 7mm / 2.5 x 0.9 x 0.3"
Weight 11g / 0.4oz
Interface USB 3.1 (backward compatible with USB 2.0)
Performance Up to: 360MB/s (Read), 180MB/s (Write) (256GB model)
System Requirements Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, Mac OS X 10.6 or later, Linux kernel 2.6 or later, with no device driver needed
Accessories USB 3.1 cable, Quick Start Guide
Warranty Lifetime Warranty

Unfortunately, as is typical with ADATA product announcements, cost and availability is unknown. We will know pricing soon, however, once the drive hits retailers like Newegg and Amazon.

