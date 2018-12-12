ADATA announces svelte and speedy UE700 Pro USB 3.1 flash drive
Even though cloud storage is ubiquitous these days, I still love a good ol' USB flash drive. They are great for installing various Linux distributions -- it is handy to have, say, Fedora and Ubuntu install media ready to go. But also, sometimes -- for various reasons -- you may just need to share files offline.
Today, ADATA launches a beautiful new USB Type-A flash drive. Called "UE700 Pro," it is very fast and slim. It features a retractable design, which I prefer -- there is no cap to lose. Best of all, it is offered in capacities up to 256GB.
"Employing USB 3.1 the UE700 Pro sports fast read/write speeds of up to 360/180MB per second. That means users can transfer a 4GB high-resolution movie file in a speedy 22 seconds . Also, in an era of 4K videos, there can never be too much storage capacity. Therefore the UE700 comes with up to 256GB of storage capacity so users can capture hi-res photos and videos without fear of running out of space," says ADATA.
The company further says, "The drive features a capless design where the USB connector is concealed in a compact body, fully protected without the need for a drive cap. A simple thumb swipe forward makes it ready to use, and the reverse motion stows the connector for storage or travel. What’s more, it sports an ultra-thin 7mm form factor and an elegant brushed aluminum surface that highlights the sleek concentric lines that emanate from the beautiful blue LED indicator. A lanyard hole offers convenience and personalization allowing users to attach the UE700 Pro to a lanyard or keychain for easy carrying, or accessorizing."
ADATA shares the following specifications.
|Capacity
|32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Color
|Black
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|63 x 23 x 7mm / 2.5 x 0.9 x 0.3"
|Weight
|11g / 0.4oz
|Interface
|USB 3.1 (backward compatible with USB 2.0)
|Performance
|Up to: 360MB/s (Read), 180MB/s (Write) (256GB model)
|System Requirements
|Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, Mac OS X 10.6 or later, Linux kernel 2.6 or later, with no device driver needed
|Accessories
|USB 3.1 cable, Quick Start Guide
|Warranty
|Lifetime Warranty
Unfortunately, as is typical with ADATA product announcements, cost and availability is unknown. We will know pricing soon, however, once the drive hits retailers like Newegg and Amazon.