Save BIG on the Neato D7 Robot Vacuum or Swellpro SplashDrone 3 Plus Waterproof Drone

If you’re not all spent out for Christmas, and fancy treating yourself to a great product with a substantial discount, then Wellbots has put together not one, but two deals especially for BetaNews readers.

As you might expect, both products will ship after Christmas now, but should arrive before the holiday period ends.

The Neato D7 Robot Vacuum can make short work of post-party mess and comes with 5GHz Wi-Fi built-in and an exclusive D-shape design, with CornerClever technology to help track down dirt in corners and along walls. The cleaner’s advanced spiral combo brush efficiently captures small particles, allergen, dust, and pet hair everywhere that dirt hides. It uses a LaserSmart mapping and navigation system to scan and map multiple rooms to find the most efficient path, and lasers allow it to clean rooms in the dark! You can schedule cleans at a time and frequency that suit you, and even take over and control it manually if you wish.

The Neato D7 Robot Vacuum usually retails for $699 but you can get it for $539 -- $160 off -- using code BETAVAC.

The other product on offer is the Swellpro SplashDrone 3 Plus Waterproof Drone. It’s fully waterproof so can land and float on the water. They the drone is weather resistant under any circumstances. Prices start from $1,199 and you can choose the camera you need (new 3-axis gimbal, payload release…). Get $200 off with code BETAFLY.