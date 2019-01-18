How to change the default Windows 10 font

It was very easy to change the system font in Windows 7 and Windows 8.x, but in Windows 10 you’re stuck with Segoe UI. It’s not a bad choice, but if you have a favorite font -- Comic Sans! -- then wouldn’t it be great if you could deploy that across the entire operating system?

Well, actually you can. You just need to do some registry tweaking.

If you’re not sure which font to use, right-click on the desktop, select Personalize, and then click Fonts on the left side. Pick one.

Next open Notepad and copy the following into it:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Fonts]

"Segoe UI (TrueType)"=""

"Segoe UI Bold (TrueType)"=""

"Segoe UI Bold Italic (TrueType)"=""

"Segoe UI Italic (TrueType)"=""

"Segoe UI Light (TrueType)"=""

"Segoe UI Semibold (TrueType)"=""

"Segoe UI Symbol (TrueType)"=""

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\FontSubstitutes]

"Segoe UI"="Newfont"

Replace 'Newfont' with the exact name of the font you want. Go to File > Save as and in the 'Save as type' box select All Files. Change the extension from .txt to .reg and save the file to the desktop. Double-click the file and your changes will be made in the registry and you just need to restart your PC.

If you want to go back to Segoe UI, create a new Notepad file and use this text:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Fonts]

"Segoe UI (TrueType)"="segoeui.ttf"

"Segoe UI Black (TrueType)"="seguibl.ttf"

"Segoe UI Black Italic (TrueType)"="seguibli.ttf"

"Segoe UI Bold (TrueType)"="segoeuib.ttf"

"Segoe UI Bold Italic (TrueType)"="segoeuiz.ttf"

"Segoe UI Emoji (TrueType)"="seguiemj.ttf"

"Segoe UI Historic (TrueType)"="seguihis.ttf"

"Segoe UI Italic (TrueType)"="segoeuii.ttf"

"Segoe UI Light (TrueType)"="segoeuil.ttf"

"Segoe UI Light Italic (TrueType)"="seguili.ttf"

"Segoe UI Semibold (TrueType)"="seguisb.ttf"

"Segoe UI Semibold Italic (TrueType)"="seguisbi.ttf"

"Segoe UI Semilight (TrueType)"="segoeuisl.ttf"

"Segoe UI Semilight Italic (TrueType)"="seguisli.ttf"

"Segoe UI Symbol (TrueType)"="seguisym.ttf"

"Segoe MDL2 Assets (TrueType)"="segmdl2.ttf"

"Segoe Print (TrueType)"="segoepr.ttf"

"Segoe Print Bold (TrueType)"="segoeprb.ttf"

"Segoe Script (TrueType)"="segoesc.ttf"

"Segoe Script Bold (TrueType)"="segoescb.ttf"

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\FontSubstitutes]

"Segoe UI"=-

