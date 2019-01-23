AOC launches pair of curved AGON 3 Series gaming displays -- one with G-SYNC, the other with FreeSync

2 Comments

Nowadays, when you say "AOC," many people will probably think of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- the groundbreaking congresswoman from the great state of New York. With that said, others -- like me -- know AOC as the monitor-maker known for quality products at affordable prices. I swear by its displays -- if you are on a budget, you should definitely give its offerings a look.

AOC doesn't just focus on budget-friendly monitors these days. Actually, with its AGON gaming brand, it is targeting gamers and enthusiasts too. Today, AOC unveils a pair of new monitors as part of its AGON 3 Series. Both displays are 27-inch and feature 2560 x 1440 resolution, but there are some significant differences. Appearances aside, the AG273QCX (seen above) uses AMD's FreeSync and offers a 144Hz refresh rate, while the AG273QCG (seen below) features NVIDIA G-SYNC and has 165Hz.

ALSO READ: AOC launches affordable V2 Series 1080p monitors with AMD FreeSync and 75Hz refresh

"The AG273QCX is a curved, 27-inch QHD DisplayHDR 400 gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz, 1ms response time and AMD’s FreeSync2 technology. FreeSync2 is AMD’s HDR-compatible technology that correctly maps colors to HDR. The AG273QCX features a 2560 x 1440 QHD display with a 1800R curve. The curved VA panel offers vibrant colors with high dynamic range for a more exciting and immersive visual experience while gaming. The display features AMD FreeSync2 technology to provide a smooth, fast and visually stunning gaming experience, with support for HDR visuals," says AOC.

ALSO READ: AOC launches C32V1Q 32-inch curved monitor

The company further says, "The AG273QCG is a curved 27-inch, QHD HDR gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 165Hz, 1ms response time and G-SYNC technology by NVIDIA. It features G-SYNC that delivers advanced HDR display with minimal input lag, high refresh rates and ultra-low motion blur. Compared to other monitors, objects look sharper, gameplay is more responsive and fluid, and scenes appear instantly and more vibrant. The AG273QCG features a 2560 x 1440 QHD screen with a 1800R curve."

Both monitors are available immediately. The AG273QCX with AMD's FreeSync2 is $500 and can be found on Amazon here. The AG273QCG with NVIDIA's similar technology is $150 more and is available from Newegg here.

 

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New Android app allows simple two-factor authentication across all apps and accounts

AOC launches pair of curved AGON 3 Series gaming displays -- one with G-SYNC, the other with FreeSync

Consumer threats down as cybercriminals target business

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

Windows 10 users can now get Fedora Remix for WSL

Samsung launches blazing fast 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD

Microsoft announces seven new low-cost Windows 10 devices for education, and a new Classroom Pen

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 October 2018 Update finally starts its phased rollout -- here's how to block it

74 Comments

How to change the default Windows 10 font

58 Comments

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

53 Comments

Microsoft concedes that Cortana can't -- and won't -- compete with Alexa and Google Assistant

35 Comments

Apple selling iPhone SE again, and you should totally consider buying it

23 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.