Best Windows 10 apps this week

Work on the next feature update for Windows 10 continues. Windows 10 version 1903 will be released in March/April of this year.

Blu-Ray Video Converter Pro ($4.99 the next 7 days, then $49.99)

The application converts Blu-Ray discs to video formats that you can play in any modern video player. The app supports multiple output profiles to create videos that work well on certain devices such as Microsoft's Xbox One, Android phones, or on Windows Mobile.

It is unclear whether the app can work around all restrictions; I contacted the developer and will add an update when I receive a response.

Presentation pptx ($2.29)

The application is a viewer for PowerPoint presentations. It supports presentations created with PowerPoint 2007 to the very latest version.

What sets it apart from the majority of viewer applications is that it does not require Microsoft Office.

You can view PowerPoint presentations using the application, and convert presentations to image formats.

The Butterfly

A free set of wallpapers by Microsoft; the company publishes new wallpaper sets regularly. The Butterfly is all about butterflies, as you can imagine.

It includes 20 different wallpapers for the operating system. Either display an individual wallpaper or rotate them using built-in functionality.

Microsoft To-Do supports file attachments in the latest update.

Microsoft Whiteboard, a freeform digital canvas app, is now available worldwide.