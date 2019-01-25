Best Windows 10 apps this week

2 Comments

Three-hundred-and-nineteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Windows Store in the past seven days.

Work on the next feature update for Windows 10 continues. Windows 10 version 1903 will be released in March/April of this year.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Blu-Ray Video Converter Pro ($4.99 the next 7 days, then $49.99)

The application converts Blu-Ray discs to video formats that you can play in any modern video player. The app supports multiple output profiles to create videos that work well on certain devices such as Microsoft's Xbox One, Android phones, or on Windows Mobile.

It is unclear whether the app can work around all restrictions; I contacted the developer and will add an update when I receive a response.

Presentation pptx ($2.29)

The application is a viewer for PowerPoint presentations. It supports presentations created with PowerPoint 2007 to the very latest version.

What sets it apart from the majority of viewer applications is that it does not require Microsoft Office.

You can view PowerPoint presentations using the application, and convert presentations to image formats.

The Butterfly

A free set of wallpapers by Microsoft; the company publishes new wallpaper sets regularly. The Butterfly is all about butterflies, as you can imagine.

It includes 20 different wallpapers for the operating system. Either display an individual wallpaper or rotate them using built-in functionality.

Notable updates

Microsoft To-Do supports file attachments in the latest update.

Microsoft Whiteboard, a freeform digital canvas app, is now available worldwide.

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Insiders say Mark Zuckerberg plans to unify WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger

Microsoft giving away diamond ring and custom Xbox One X to celebrate Super Bowl LIII

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Mozilla confirms Firefox Screenshots is here to stay, although one key feature will be lacking

Advance warning: Facebook is closing down photo-sharing app Moments in a month -- time to save your pictures!

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18323 with Light Theme improvements

Millennials and their motors: 5 predictions for 2019 and beyond

Most Commented Stories

Run Windows apps on Linux with the newly released Wine 4.0

85 Comments

How to change the default Windows 10 font

61 Comments

This is the redesigned File Explorer that Windows 10 should have

46 Comments

Microsoft concedes that Cortana can't -- and won't -- compete with Alexa and Google Assistant

35 Comments

Dell XPS 13 (9380) Developer Edition now available with Ubuntu Linux

33 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.