Download updated Android Pie images for your OnePlus 5 or 5T

Apple pie

OnePlus had a Christmas present for owners of its OnePlus 5 and 5T handsets -- an OTA update to Android Pie.

Now, a month later, the company has made Android 9.0.3 images available for download; perfect for those who like to manually flash their handsets. But this is not the same version of Pie that rolled out at the tail end of last year. OnePlus has introduced a number of important updates.

OTA updates can be notoriously slow to roll out, so even a month down the line it is entirely possible that you are still waiting to upgrade to the latest version of Android. If you're comfortable with manually flashing your phone, the new downloads give you the chance to do just that.

So what can you expect from the update? OnePlus has published the following changelog:

System

  • Updated system to Android™ 9.0 Pie™
  • Brand new UI for Android Pie
  • Brand new navigation gestures (this is only for 5T)
  • Updated Android security patch to 2018.12
  • Other new features and system improvements

New Gaming mode 3.0

  • Added text notification mode
  • Added notification for 3rd party calls

Do Not Disturb mode

  • New Do Not Disturb(DND) mode with adjustable settings

Camera

  • Integrated Google Lens mode

Hot fix

  • Fixed connectivity issue with certain third party Apps
  • Fixed random reboots when screen casting
  • Optimized sRGB display mode
  • Optimized Reading mode
  • Improved stability for Sound settings
  • Stability improvements for system upgrade

Android Pie 9.0.3 images are available from the OnePlus support pages for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T.

Image credit: Raman Saurei / Shutterstock

