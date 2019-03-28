Encryption backdoors raise the likelihood of attack

Countries with government-mandated encryption backdoors are more susceptible to nation-state attacks according to 73 percent of security professionals.

A survey from machine identity protection company Venafi also finds 69 percent believe countries with encryption backdoors suffer economic disadvantages in the global marketplace as a result.

"This is a tense moment for industry professionals because they know backdoors make our critical infrastructure more vulnerable," says Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at Venafi. "This is not rocket science; backdoors inevitably create vulnerabilities that can be exploited by malicious actors. It's understandable that so many security professionals are concerned because backdoors are especially appealing to hostile and abusive government agencies and more governments are considering these mandates."

The study also finds 79 percent believe governments should not be able to force technology companies to grant access to encrypted user data. And 25 percent believe technology companies are doing enough to protect consumers' personal information.

Bocek adds, "Last December, Australia’s parliament passed legislation requiring tech businesses to create encryption backdoors within their products. We know that attackers don't abide by restrictions; they don't follow the rules or buy products in controlled markets. Countries that enact these near-sighted restrictions harm law abiding businesses and court economic damage as well as intrusions focused on sovereign government processes."

Photo credit: Imilian / Shutterstock