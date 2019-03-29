Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-twenty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Windows Store in the past seven days.

Windows 10 version 1809 is finally ready for broad deployment according to Microsoft. That is a good thing, considering that nearly 75 percent of systems are not upgraded to the new version yet.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Copyless for Microsoft Edge ($0.99)

This browser extension for Microsoft Edge improves the copying process by automatically copying selected content to the clipboard.

It may be worth the money if you copy a lot of content in Edge and want to optimize the process.

Microsoft Edge Insider (not available right now)

This is an official Microsoft application for Microsoft Edge Insiders. It offers news about new features, known issues, and problems that Microsoft, fixed among other things.

The extension is designed specifically for upcoming Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Insider build channels (Canary, Dev, and Beta).

The first public preview version is expected to be released soon.

Pinterest

The official Pinterest application for Windows 10 has arrived. The app is actually a Progressive Web Application (similarly to Twitter's PWA) but it does not really offer much when compared to the web-based version of Pinterest.

The app requires a Pinterest account just like the web version does.

It lacks Windows 10 specific features such as Live Tiles support, offline mode, or Jump List support.

Notable updates

Twitter PWA switched to Google Translate for translations (previously used Bing Translate).

