Canceled: Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat will not be released

Apple has confirmed that its long-awaited wireless AirPower charging mat is not going to be released. The company says quality issues are to blame for the decision.

The product was originally announced back in 2017 and was destined to be a convenient way to wirelessly charge iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. Its release had been repeatedly pushed back, but now it has been canceled completely

Numerous setbacks were attributed to a problem with overheating, and it seems that Apple may not have been able to overcome this issue. The cancelation is likely to cause great disappointments for Apple followers, as the charging pad was not only supposed to be capable of charging three devices simultaneously, but there was no need to worry about where devices were placed on the mat.

Apple is not giving specific reasons for dropping AirPower, but the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio, issued a statement saying:

After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward

Image credit: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock