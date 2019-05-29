openSUSE Leap 15.1 Windows Subsystem for Linux distro lands in the Microsoft Store

1 Comment

openSUSE Leap 15.1 Windows Subsystem for Linux

Just days after the general release of openSUSE Leap 15.1, the WSL version of the distro has hit the Microsoft Store, opening up even more options for lovers of Linux on Windows 10.

Developer SUSE says that "openSUSE Leap 15.1 is the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) distribution for professional developers, system administrators, entrepreneurs and Independent Software Vendors".

See also:

To enjoy this release of openSUSE Leap 15.1, you'll firstly need to enable the Windows Subsystem for Linux setting in Windows 10 and then you'll be good to go.

We've already seen a number of Linux distros released to the Microsoft Store since the introduction of WSL in Windows 10, and Microsoft's embrace of Linux shows no signs of waning. Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 is already in the works, but there's still plenty of Linux-on-Windows fun to be had in the meantime.

You can grab yourself a copy of openSUSE Leap 15.1 from the Microsoft Store for free.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 18908 with more features for Your Phone

Amazon Echo Show 5 is a privacy-focused Alexa device

How AI is impacting security in 2019

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

Microsoft drops some very big hints about its modern 'Windows Lite' OS

More than 70 percent of consumers fear becoming ID theft victims

Identity and access management proving too difficult for many businesses

Most Commented Stories

Yet another Linux distribution shuts down, and the Open Source community should be worried

268 Comments

Microsoft wants GDPR-style privacy laws for the US

43 Comments

Force Windows 10 to install the May 2019 Update NOW

39 Comments

Windows 10 May 2019 Update causes Wi-Fi dropouts for some users

36 Comments

Most Windows 10 users are running the update from over a year ago

34 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.