Apple introduces the all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

The focus of Apple’s WWDC is predominately software, but the tech giant likes to occasionally introduce new hardware there too.

At the event being held today, Apple lifted the lid on iOS 13 and watchOS 6, but also introduced the redesigned Mac Pro workstation and Apple Pro Display XDR.

The all-new Mac Pro features "workstation-class" Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring what Apple claims is "the world’s most powerful graphics card". It also introduced Apple Afterburner, an accelerator card that Apple says enables playback of "three streams of 8K ProRes RAW video simultaneously".

As you might expect from Apple, the new Mac Pro has a striking look -- there's a stainless-steel space frame with an aluminum housing that lifts off for 360-degree access to the system. A lattice pattern maximizes airflow and ensures quiet operation.

The Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle.

"We designed Mac Pro for users who require a modular system with extreme performance, expansion and configurability. With its powerful Xeon processors, massive memory capacity, groundbreaking GPU architecture, PCIe expansion, Afterburner accelerator card and jaw-dropping design, the new Mac Pro is a monster that will enable pros to do their life’s best work," says Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Pro Display XDR is the world’s best pro display and the perfect companion to the all-new Mac Pro. With Retina 6K resolution, gorgeous color, extreme brightness and contrast ratio, and a highly functional design, Pro Display XDR delivers the most comprehensive set of features ever offered on any display at this price point."

The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and will be available to order in the fall. Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, the Pro Stand is $999 and the VESA Mount Adapter is $199. All will be available to order in the fall.