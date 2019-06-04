Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth speaker is ready to rock your summer

Technically, summer won’t begin until June 21, but with Memorial Day now behind us, many in the USA consider the season to already be here. For instance, here on Long Island, I have already made one trip to the beach and had a backyard barbecue. As far as I’m concerned, it’s summer.

When summer fun is being had, music is often a big part of the experience. Thankfully, long gone are the days of lugging around large "boom boxes" and replaceable batteries to enjoy your tunes outdoors. These days, a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker and a smartphone is all you need. Ultimate Ears has consistently been releasing excellent such speakers, and today it unveils the latest. Called "WONDERBOOM 2," it is, as you can guess, the second generation WONDERBOOM.

"With an all-new Outdoor Boost mode, extended 13-hour battery life, IP67 rating, Double Up true stereo pairing and eye-catching two-tone knit fabric, WONDERBOOM 2 is ready to accompany you on day trips, beach detours and biking adventures with booming sound to follow you every step of your journey. The brand new Outdoor Boost feature is specially-tuned for outdoor listening. Simply press the button located on the bottom of your WONDERBOOM 2 speaker to turn on Outdoor Boost and experience louder, crisper audio with a built-in and pre-adjusted equalizer (EQ) that compliments any outdoor environment." says Ultimate Ears.

The Logitech-owned company further says, "Unlike its predecessor, WONDERBOOM 2 now comes equipped with even more bass, thanks to a lower cutoff frequency, 30 percent more battery life and a new IP67 rating, making it waterproof, dustproof, and able to float. With a redesigned button interface on the top, you can easily play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker. You can even pair two WONDERBOOM 2 speakers using the upgraded Double Up feature to enjoy a true wireless, left and right stereo experience, or simply party louder."

Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears provides the following statement.

Our customers love the original WONDERBOOM, so we wanted to give them even more of what they enjoy in WONDERBOOM 2. We’ve taken on-the-go music listening even further with new audio features that fit your outdoor environment and the ability to experience true stereo sound when you pair two WONDERBOOM 2 speakers together. Now, you can take music anywhere and enjoy even bigger, crisper 360-degree sound in any conditions, all day long.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ultimate Ears shares some specifications below.

Maximum sound level: 86 dBC (standard mode) and 87 dBC (OUTDOOR BOOST mode)

Frequency range: 75 Hz – 20 kHz

Drivers: two 40 mm active drivers and two 46.1 mm x 65.2 mm passive radiators

Mobile range for music playback is up to 33 m (100 ft)

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 13 hours of battery life between micro-USB charges.

Charge time: 2.6 hours (with BC1.2 compliant adapter)

Height: (104 mm)

Diameter (95.3 mm)

Weight (420 g) (speaker only)

2-YEAR Limited Hardware warranty

The WONDERBOOM 2 won't ship until June 24, but you can pre-order it immediately here. Pricing is $99.99, which is perfectly reasonable for a Bluetooth speaker from such a well-respected company. There are five colors from which to choose -- Bermuda Blue (blue), Crushed Ice (grey), Deep Space Black (black), Just Peach (pink), and Radical Red (red). Currently, only four of them appear on the pre-order page -- the pink variant is not yet there.