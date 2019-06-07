Apple explains what the closure of iTunes means for you and your music

At WWDC this week, Apple not only unveiled the new Mac Pro and an insanely expensive monitor stand, but also confirmed that iTunes is going away -- for Mac users, at least.

This did not come entirely as a surprise, but it has left iTunes users wondering just how the transition to the new Apple Music app will work, and what will happen to their music, playlists, credit and so on. Now Apple has explained how the whole process will work.

While the disappearance of iTunes has caused a mixture of delight and panic, Apple is seeking to reassure people that, really, little will change. Upon upgrading to macOS Catalina, Mac-based iTunes users will find that all of their purchases and imported music will be automatically available in the Apple Music app. Similarly, playlists and smart playlists will also migrate across.

Apple explains that iTunes Gift Cards and iTunes credits can be used in the Apple Music app, as well as in the iTunes Store which will continue to exist.

In addition to the Apple Music app, macOS Catalina also features Apple TV and Apple Podcasts apps which replace other functions of iTunes.

Apple says that the synchronization feature of iTunes will now be taken care of by the Finder:

All of the ways you manage devices in iTunes will soon appear in the Finder on Mac. Your sync settings and previous backups in iTunes will be kept safe on your Mac after updating to macOS Catalina. Now that devices appear in Finder, it’s also easier to drag and drop files you want to transfer all in one place.

In short, there's nothing to worry about. The loss of iTunes will not mean losing anything, it just means some things are done in a slightly different way.

Image credit: Lori Butcher / Shutterstock