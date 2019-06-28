Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-forty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Windows 7 support ends in January 2020 and many Enterprises fear that they won't be able to migrate to Windows 10 in time. While Enterprises may purchase a support extension for up to three years, it comes with substantial costs.

Cortana - Beta

Microsoft published Cortana as a beta app recently. It is unclear whether that is done to get feedback on upcoming changes to Cortana, or if that is the first step of moving Cortana to the Store entirely.

DirectX Runtime

The DirectX Runtime is coming to Microsoft Store. The runtime has not been published officially yet but the Store profile page is already available.

It seems that Microsoft is going to move DirectX from being delivered via Windows Update to a Windows Store distribution, at least on Windows 10.

Requires Windows 10 version 18200.0 or higher.

Microsoft Edge Insider (Edge extension)

Microsoft Edge Insider is a new browser extension for Microsoft's Edge web browser (Chromium-based).

The application offers news, feature announcements, and other information, e.g. about known issues or important fixes.

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1 is now available as a Windows Subsystem for Linux. The release requires Windows 10: Build 14388 or later, or Windows Server 2019: Version 1709 or later.

Windows Terminal (Preview)

Windows Terminal is an attempt by Microsoft to create a unified terminal application for command line tools and shells.

The app supports Powershell, Command Prompt, and Windows Subsystem for Linux currently; all may be opened in tabs in the app next to each other.

Other improvements include GPU accelerated text rendering, support for UTF-8 and Unicode, and full support for themes.