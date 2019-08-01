System76 announces 'Adder WS' Ubuntu Linux laptop with 4K OLED display

We are well beyond the point where a computer running a Linux desktop operating system is considered a second class citizen. Gamers, enthusiasts, business users, and more are increasingly turning to distributions based on the open source kernel. With Windows 10 being a bit of a train wreck, it's not hard to see why. And so, Linux users deserve premium computers for both work and play.

System76 has long been selling high-quality premium computers running Linux, and today, it is stepping it up a notch. Its new laptop, called "Adder WS," can almost be considered a desktop crammed into a notebook body. In fact, System76 calls the computer a portable workstation. Seriously, folks, it can be configured with some pretty impressive components. Where the thick laptop really stands out, however, is with its insane 15-inch 4K OLED display. When coupled with a RTX 2070 GPU, it becomes a visual powerhouse.

"The base configuration of the Adder WS includes an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with the option to upgrade to i9-9980HK -- Intel's most powerful option for laptops. The Adder WS also includes an RTX 2070 GPU and uses effective cooling techniques that allow the graphics card to reach its full performance potential. Thanks to these powerful components, the Adder WS yields quick renders and compiles, making the machine a great fit for creators and coders alike. Top-level performance allows editing, design, animation, and development programs to bring creations to life with ease, and crisp text in 4K in a high-contrast terminal and text editor keeps long coding sessions easy on the eyes," says System76.

The computer-seller also says, "The 15-inch 4K OLED display stands to be the Adder WS’ main attraction. Due to the individually lit pixels that OLED is known for, backlight bleed is an impossibility on the Adder WS. Instead, users will enjoy true black hues that add a level of depth and visual comfort to the experience. The high-contrast nature of OLED adds a level of vibrance that LCD displays cannot achieve. The Adder WS can be configured with 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs, up to 64GB RAM, and up to 8TB storage, which includes up to 4TB NVMe storage. Also included are three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, three video ports (HDMI, mini DisplayPort 1.3, DisplayPort 1.3 via USB-C 3.1 Gen 2), Thunderbolt 3 via USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, a pair of 2-in-1 Audio Jacks (headphone/microphone, microphone/SPDIF), and an SD card reader (up to USH-II)."

While you can't buy System76 'Adder WS' Linux laptop today, you won't have to wait long at all. The computer will be available for purchase in one week -- August 8. Pricing has not yet been revealed, but it will probably be an expensive affair. One thing we know for sure, however, is that you will have your choice between Ubuntu or the Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS as your pre-installed operating system.