Get 'Linux All-In-One For Dummies, 6th Edition' ($30 value) FREE for a limited time

Linux All-in-One For Dummies covers topics such as getting up and running with Linux basics, desktops, networking, internet services, administration, security, scripting, Linux certification, and more.

Inside, over 500 pages of Linux topics are organized into eight task-oriented mini books that help you understand all aspects of the latest OS distributions of the most popular open-source operating systems in use today.

Get your 8 mini books chock full of Linux and learn how to:

  • Install and configure peripherals, software packages, and keep everything current
  • Connect to the internet, set up a local area network (including a primer on TCP/IP, and managing a local area network using configuration tools and files)
  • Browse the web securely and anonymously
  • Get everything you need to pass your entry-level Linux certification exams

Whether you're looking for a beginner's guide or a trusted resource for when you need some assistance, Linux All-in-One For Dummies from Wiley is your one-stop guide.

It usually retails for $30, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on August 20, so act fast.

