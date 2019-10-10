BullGuard launches new security tool for smaller businesses

Small businesses are frequently a target for attack because they lack the resources to protect their systems as effectively as larger enterprises.

BullGuard is addressing this problem with the launch of Small Office Security which provides robust endpoint protection for desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones, making it possible to safely on devices in the office, at home, or while hot desking or traveling.

"Cybersecurity solutions for small offices are typically complex and challenging for businesses to deploy and use because they are re-engineered from legacy enterprise solutions designed for organizations with thousands of users," says Paul Lipman, CEO of BullGuard. "Small businesses are more vulnerable to cyberattacks as cyber criminals increasingly focus their attention on the small office space and these companies are typically not as well protected as their enterprise counterparts. BullGuard Small Office Security is designed explicitly to meet the needs of today’s small offices."

The product features BullGuard's award-winning anti-malware protection using a proprietary multi-layered behavioral engine that stops all types of malware in its tracks. It also includes endpoint-based machine learning to bolster security even further with advanced zero-day threat detection, which ensures systems are protected even when offline, and without requiring signature updates.

It also offers remote management with an immediate 360-degree view of device security status, which in turn enables remote actions such as applying updates, disabling, enabling and restarting devices as well as the management of quarantined files.

There's easy handling of employees joining or leaving the business, and group settings to block suspicious IP addresses across the whole network. The product delivers complete reports on device status, threats and tasks too.

"We have made cybersecurity a less daunting challenge for small business owners, making it simple for them to stop professional cybercriminals from gaining access to their company’s data, intellectual property and funds. Now, small companies can enjoy complete endpoint protection from a trusted brand and get on with the more important task of running their business," adds Lipman.

Small Office Security safeguards up to 10 Windows, Android and MacOS devices on a single license. You can find out more and sign up for a free one-month trial on the BullGuard site.