Best Windows 10 apps this week

Windows 10 version 1803 support will end in November 2019 and Microsoft has started to warn users about this. The next feature update for the operating system, the Windows 10 November 2019 Update, will be available soon.

New Windows apps and games

Filelight

Filelight is a new tool for Windows to visualize disk usage on devices running Windows 10.

The application is the latest to be released by KDE e.V. Simply input a path on the computer to display the space distribution on the screen. Files are highlighted in different sizes and colors.

Application users may navigate the file structure and options are available to copy or delete files and/or folders directly using the context menu.

Intel Retail Experience Tool

Intel designed its Retail Experience Tool for sales professionals. It offers interactive demos, videos, and other content to highlight the benefits of Intel products such as the company's processors.

SketchPal

The Microsoft Garage project application SketchPal is now available on the Microsoft Store. The painting application provides a modern inking experience on Windows 10 devices.

It features inking specific tools such as coloring assist or stroke cleanup and supports classic features such as layers and custom brushes.

Designed for touch-based input, it works great on devices like Microsoft Surface that support digital pen input or dials. The app supports multiple screens and tilting.

SketchPal is no Photoshop or Paint.net replacement, but it is free and a good option for Windows 10 users who want to use inking functionality on their devices.

Spotiy Lyrics .NET

The free application displays the lyrics of the songs that the Spotify client is playing currently on the desktop.

The app pulls the data from the services Musixmatch and Genius and displays the lyrics in an independent window on the screen.

New Themes

Dogs in Disguise Premium, Halloween-theme with 15 4K wallpapers.