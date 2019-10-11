Windows 10 19H2 gets a new name and is ready for testing

Microsoft typically rolls out two feature updates a year for Windows 10, but changed its approach in 2019. Instead of two feature updates -- one in spring and the other in fall -- the software giant has opted to make the second release more of a service pack. It does have some new features, but it’s more about providing "quality enhancements".

This service pack update, codenamed 19H2, has finally been given an official name, and it’s available for testing too.

Microsoft says that it believes Build 18363.418 is the final build ("believes" inspires such confidence) and the newly christened Windows 10 November 2019 Update (19H2) is now available to all Windows Insiders.

If you’re not currently a tester, and wish to try out the new update you can do so by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program and clicking the "Get started" button.

While there isn’t too much to get excited about in the November 2019 Update, there are some welcome changes. File Explorer is now powered by Windows Search and can hunt within your OneDrive account, and you’ll also be able to use voice assistants like Amazon Alexa on the lock screen. Events can be created from the Calendar flyout, and there are better ways to manage notifications.

The next big feature release -- 20H1, the May 2020 Update -- will offer a lot more new features and improvements.