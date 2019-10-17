Yahoo Groups is closing down and all content will be deleted

No Comments

Yahoo logo

A piece of internet history is being consigned to the rubbish heap. Yahoo has announced that the once-popular Yahoo Groups service is being closed down later this month.

More than this, the huge amount of information and exchanges that have been uploaded will not be archived. Before the end of the year, all Yahoo Groups content will be permanently wiped out -- so if there's anything you want to keep, you'll have to act swiftly.

See also:

When October 28 rolls around, it will no longer be possible to upload content to Yahoo Groups. Less than two months later -- on December 14 -- Yahoo will delete all previously posted content. In making the announcement, Yahoo lists exactly what will be removed: Files, Polls, Links, Photos, Folders, Calendar, Database, Attachments, Conversations, Email Updates, Message Digest, and Message History.

There are no plans to archive content, so you'll have to manually save anything you want to keep.

In a notice posted on its help pages, Yahoo says:

Yahoo has made the decision to no longer allow users to upload content to the Yahoo Groups site. Beginning October 28, you won't be able to upload any more content to the site, and as of December 14 all previously posted content on the site will be permanently removed. You'll have until that date to save anything you've uploaded.

Slightly confusingly, Yahoo is not completely killing off Groups; the site will continue to exist in a sort of cryogenically frozen form. The company says:

The Yahoo Groups site will continue to exist, however, all public groups will be made private or restricted. Any new group members will need to request an invite or be invited by an admin. Admins will still be able to manage various group settings, though some functionality will be limited.

In short, this means that it will still be possible to communicate with members of a group, but no new content can be created or uploaded, and the private/restricted status of groups will make them much more difficult to find.

Yahoo explains how to preserve data before deletion day:

Photos and files can be saved right from the Yahoo Groups site, or you can download your data from the Privacy Dashboard.

Image credit: rafapress / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Yahoo Groups is closing down and all content will be deleted

Canonical releases Ubuntu Linux 19.10 Eoan Ermine with GNOME 3.34, light theme, and Raspberry Pi 4 support

Microsoft launches two new open source projects for developers -- OAM and Dapr

UK government scraps controversial plans for adult site age checks

AI powered automation platform streamlines IT support tasks

New platform aims to cut shadow IT use and cloud waste

Internet Archive lets you play 2,500 more classic DOS games in your browser, including The Secret of Monkey Island and Microsoft Flight Simulator

Most Commented Stories

You won't be surprised to learn that yet another update is causing Windows 10 problems

56 Comments

UK tech startups confident of growth in spite of Brexit worries

32 Comments

Google Pixel 4 is officially here

19 Comments

How to avoid Microsoft's problematic Windows 10 updates

13 Comments

Pixelbook Go is a smart, competitively-priced Chromebook

10 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.