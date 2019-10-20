How to download your Yahoo Groups data

Just a few days ago, Yahoo suddenly announced that Yahoo groups is to close down. More than this, all data that has been uploaded by users is to be deleted.

In just a week's time, it will no longer be possible to upload new content, and then in mid-December Yahoo will start to delete files, messages and more. If you want to preserve what you have uploaded, here's what you need to do.

Yahoo is encouraging people to save their photos and files can be saved right from Yahoo Groups, and to make use of the Privacy Dashboard to download data. But just how does this work?

Downloading photos is a simple matter of hovering the mouse over an image and clicking the down arrow. For files, things are slightly different, but just as simple. Just head to the Files section of a group, click a file you're interested in and click Save File.

But there's a better option if you have a lot of content to download.

Pay a visit to the Privacy Dashboard page and sign into your account. Now head to "Download a summary of your data" and click Request a download before selecting exactly what it is you would like to download. Click Next, enter your email address and click Request Download. At some point in the following 30 days, you will receive an email from Yahoo with a download link.

Another option is to jump over to groups.io which not only serves as a decent alternative to Yahoo Groups, but can import data so you don't lose anything.

