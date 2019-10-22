Logitech unveils Pebble M350 wireless mouse

A week ago, Logitech launched some new products -- the K580 wireless keyboard and M355 mouse for Chrome OS. While it made sense that the K580 with its specialized Chrome OS keys were designed for Chromebooks and other Chrome devices, many were quick to wonder how a basic mouse could be designed for Google's desktop operating system. It turns out, that was only marketing -- obvious to most seasoned computer users.

To highlight this, today, Logitech announces the exact same mouse in three additional colors -- blue-grey, rose, and off-white. The trio of mice, called "Pebble M350," will work with pretty much any operating system -- including Chrome OS. Just like the M355 (which is a graphite-colored M350, really), these mice offer both Bluetooth and USB dongle wireless connectivity.

"Make any space minimalist, modern and silent with the Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse, a portable mouse that goes wherever life takes you. The smooth organic shape feels great in your hand and is compact enough to fit easily in your pocket or bag. Thanks to its extra slim design and soft rounded sides, you can work comfortably in a cafe, library or even a crowded train," says Logitech.

The company further says, "Enjoy an ultra-quiet experience for you and those around you with silent clicking and scrolling. You’ll get the same satisfying 'click' feel you love with 90 percent less noise. Even the wide rubber scroll wheel glides in silence -- so you can get in the flow without disturbing others. Plus, the minimalist and contemporary look perfectly matches with any work station. The Logitech Pebble tracks fast and accurately whether you use it on a desk, a table at your favorite coffee shop or even your bed covers. And, the mouse goes into a battery-saving sleep mode when not in use, keeping it powered for up to 18 months."

Logitech shares specifications below.

Sensor technology: High Precision Optical Tracking

Sensor resolution: 1000 dpi

Number of buttons: 3

Scroll wheel: Yes- Mechanical

Scroll Buttons: Middle Button

Unifying ready mouse: Yes

Unifying ready receiver: No

Battery life: 18 months

Battery type: 1 AA pre-installed battery

Wireless operating distance: 10 m 4

Wireless technology: Logitech Receiver or Bluetooth Low Energy Technology

You know what else these three M350 mice share with the M355? A price tag. Regardless of which color you choose, all four cost the same $29.99. If you are interested in buying your own, you can order it here now. Please know, while you can buy it today, it won't actually ship until November 5.