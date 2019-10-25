Microsoft releases KB4522355 update for Windows 10, fixing Start menu problems and more

Microsoft has released a series of problematic updates in recent months. The company seems to be playing catch-up, pushing out patches for bugs caused by the last update, in turn introducing new problems.

With the newly released KB4522355 update, Microsoft says that it has fixed a number of issues -- including problems with the Start menu, the Cortana Search bar, Tray icons and Microsoft Edge -- that were caused by other recent updates.

The KB4522355 update applies to Windows 10 version 1903 -- Windows 10 May 2019 Update -- and it remains to be seen whether quality control has improved to the point that this update merely fixes problems rather than causing more.

Microsoft picks out the following improvements and fixes as the highlights of the update:

Updates an issue that prevents Microsoft Narrator from working in certain touch mode scenarios.

Updates an issue that starts assistive technology (AT) (such as Microsoft Narrator, Magnifier, or NVDA) after signing in when you've configured it to start before signing in.

Updates an issue that causes Magnifier to stop working in certain scenarios, and you have to restart it manually.

Updates an issue that causes Microsoft Narrator to stop working in the middle of a session in certain scenarios.

Updates an issue that might prevent a scroll bar from being selected.

Updates an issue that allows a device to go to Sleep (S3) even if you configure the device to never sleep.

Updates an issue that prevents you from shrinking a window in some cases.

Updates an issue that prevents you from connecting to a virtual private network (VPN).

Updates an issue that causes screen flickering or is slow to display the screen when you show application thumbnails on a monitor that has high dots per inch (DPI).

Updates an issue that causes the tile for the Photos app to appear larger than expected in the Start menu under certain conditions.

Updates an issue that causes the system to stop responding at the sign-in screen.

Updates an issue that might cause a black screen to appear the first time you sign in after installing a feature or quality update.

Updates an issue that causes the Start menu, the Cortana Search bar, Tray icons, or Microsoft Edge to stop responding in certain scenarios after installing a monthly update.

Image credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock