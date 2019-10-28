HyperX CloudX Flight is an officially licensed Xbox wireless gaming headset

Kingston Technology's gaming brand, HyperX, is mostly known for catering to PC gamers. Today, however, the company is launching a new product for console gamers. To be more specific, the new wireless headset, called "CloudX Flight," is designed for the Xbox One.

Truth be told, it is not an entirely new product. It is simply an Xbox version of the existing Cloud Flight headset -- notice the lack of "X" after Cloud? But hey, it is still cool. You get the same specs and 30 hours of battery life, but this time, it has a stylish green paint job.

"CloudX Flight takes comfort to the next level, sporting durable adjustable steel sliders on its headband and HyperX signature memory foam for extended gameplay. CloudX Flight offers a closed cup design, 50mm drivers for immersive in-game audio and 90-degree rotating ear cups. Control features are conveniently built-in to give users the ability to adjust LED effects, mic mute, power, and volume. A detachable noise-cancelling microphone with an LED mute indicator provides clear communications when talking with teammates or during chats," says HyperX.

Kingston's gaming brand further says, "CloudX Flight features a built-in headset chat mixer with easy adjustment controls to balance chat and game audio as well as adjust overall volume, mic mute and power off controls. The CloudX Flight also features mic monitoring. The headset is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord and compatible with Skype and Mumble. CloudX Flight uses 2.4 GHz wireless frequency. It features pliable leatherette and high-quality memory foam for signature comfort and dynamic drivers with crystal-clear highs, mids and lows to keep users immersed in gaming."

HyperX shares specifications below.

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 20Hz–20,000Hz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Sound pressure level: 113dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 2%

Weight: 288g

Weight with mic: 298g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (1m)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 100Hz-10,000 Hz

Sensitivity: -51dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

How much does the HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming headset cost? It can be had from Amazon here for $159.99. While it appears to be sold out for now, it can still be ordered with an estimated delivery date of November 2.