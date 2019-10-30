Dynabook unveils thinner, lighter, and faster Tecra A40 Windows 10 laptop

If you need a Windows laptop, there are plenty of great brands from which to choose. Unfortunately, one brand is no longer available -- Toshiba. Thankfully, its notebook computers live on under a new company name -- Dynabook. You know what? As that Shakespeare dude once wrote, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." And yeah, the same can be said about Dynabook. Name aside, these are the same computers that many consumers have loved.

The Tecra line of business-class laptops has long been admired by in-the-know consumers, and now, Dynabook has refreshed one of the models. The new 14-inch (1080p) Tecra A40 (A40-E1420) is still beautiful and powerful, but now it is even thinner and lighter. It is just 19.9 mm thin, and weighs in at only 3.24 pounds. Despite the svelte chassis, the internal battery can up to 13 hours -- impressive.  While it does have a single USB-C port (plus two USB-A ports), there is no Thunderbolt 3 to be found, sadly.

"Powered by an 8th generation Intel Core Processor, the Tecra A40 delivers faster clock speeds and higher turbo frequencies -- increasing performance and responsiveness over previous generation processors. Users can also expect powerful graphics capabilities from the processor to improve 3D graphics performance and ultra-high-resolution content encoding. In addition to the processor upgrade, the Tecra A40 also includes Windows 10 Pro, high performance DDR4 memory and a high-speed SSD to handle the demands of modern computing," says Dynabook.

The company further says, "This business laptop also features a full-size, backlit, spill-resistant keyboard along with complete collection of full-size ports, including HDMI, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, microSD slot and RJ-45 to maximize productivity in the office and on the road. Fortified with Dynabook’s proprietary BIOS and a variety of security options, including integrated IR facial recognition, fingerprint reader and smart card reader for multi-factor authentication, helps the Tecra A40 keep data safe from potential threats."

Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. shares the following statement.

Our goal is to create thinner and lighter professional-grade laptops with the power and performance to elevate our customers’ ability to perform their jobs to their fullest and the Tecra A40 is a prime example of this mission. Even in a smaller, compact form factor, the Tecra A40 maintains the quality and durability our laptops have become synonymous with over the years. To further the appeal of the Tecra A40, we have added our new +Care Service warranty to the laptop for additional peace of mind.

While the Intel Core i5-8250 processor isn't the latest and greatest, the quad-core chip should be more than powerful enough for most users. Sadly, RAM is initially limited to 8GB (which is apparently soldered in), but you can expand up to 24GB, as there is a user-accessible slot that can take up to a 16GB stick (8+16=24). Storage is limited to 256GB, but at least it is the speedy NVMe variety. Wi-Fi is 802.11ac and not the newer Wi-Fi 6.

The rugged (rated MIL-STD-810G) Dynabook Tecra A40 (A40-E1420) can be had for just $899. If you are interested in buying one, you won't have to wait long -- it will hit stores in November.

