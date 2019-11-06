Amazon Prime gets HUGE Veterans Day discount

The United States is undoubtedly the best country in the world, but how did it get that way? Our military. Look, these brave men and women put their lives on the line so civilians can enjoy their many freedoms. After all, the Constitution of the United States is merely pieces of paper if we don't have soldiers willing to fight to defend it. And so, every year, we celebrate Veterans Day to show our love and support for their sacrifices.

All holidays get commercialized, however, and Veterans Day is no different. Companies use it as a way to give shopping discounts -- and sometimes free stuff -- to members of the military. You know what? Even if it is fueled by marketing departments looking for positive press, I still really like it. Soldiers can get free meals and other cool stuff on Veterans Day -- they deserve it. Quite frankly, it is the least corporate America can do. This year, Amazon is getting in on the action with a HUGE discount on Prime. Just how significant is it? A massive $40 off!

While 40 bucks doesn't sound like a lot of money, it is actually a substantial discount on the $119 annual price. In other words, for just $79, some people can get a full year of Amazon Prime with its streaming video, music, 2-day shipping, Whole Foods discounts, and more.

Keep in mind, this sale is not available to everyone. Staying true to the Veterans Day holiday, Amazon is only extending the offer to U.S. veterans, those in either Active or Reserve Duty, and members of the National Guard. This deal will only be available for a limited time too -- starting today and running through the end of Veterans Day, which is November 11. Eligible heroes can sign up for it here.

A Prime discount is not the only way Amazon supports veterans and members of the military. The company shares that it employs more than 20,000 people that are either veterans or military spouses. As you can see in the above video, Amazon is helping veterans create and grow small business too. It is nice to see that the company is looking out for these brave folks all year -- not just on Veterans Day.

