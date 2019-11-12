Windows 10 20H1 Build 19013 arrives on the Slow ring with extra ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Microsoft releases new Windows 10 20H1 builds -- from the May 2020 Update -- to the Fast ring on a weekly basis, but it seems like something of an event when new builds arrive on the Slow ring these days.

Today the software giant pushes Build 19013.1122 out to Slow ring Insiders with a fix for the issue where the Settings app would hang or crash when accessing the System or Ease of Access sections. This build also comes with more kaomoji and a welcome update to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2.

Kaomoji, for the uninitiated, are faces with expressions made by combining different characters. The best known of these is the shruggie: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ but there are plenty of others.

In this new build Microsoft has added some more favorites including ( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°) and ლ(╹◡╹ლ).

Accessing these new characters couldn’t be easier.

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2 tweak sees unused Linux memory being released back to the Windows device. Previously the Virtual Machine’s memory would grow to meet its needs but not shrink back down.

Other changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue resulting in frames being skipped, starting with Build 19002, when running games and videos fullscreen.

Fixed an issue where initiating "Reset this PC" with the cloud download option wasn’t working when started from Windows RE.

Fixed an issue resulting in preinstalled apps (like Calculator) and other UWP apps being missing from the Apps & Features page in Settings.

As of this build, wallpaper and theme syncing is now up and running again.

Fixed an issue resulting in Wi-Fi unexpectedly resetting (turning off and back on) frequently in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi Settings might get stuck saying Connecting, even though the network flyout (correctly) indicated that you were Connected.

Fixed an issue where an update being temporarily suspended would result in an 0xc19001e1 error being displayed in Windows Update history.

Fixed an issue resulting in the "Open location" search result option not working if the search result was a folder.

Fixed an issue where if you moved Cortana’s window to certain places on your screen, and then closed the window, the minimize animation wouldn’t go towards Cortana’s icon on the taskbar.

Fixed an issue resulting in File Explorer not rendering correctly sometimes when using multiple monitors with different DPIs on the previous flight.

Fixed an issue where you could get into a state where it wasn’t possible to set focus to File Explorer’s search box in order to type your query.

Fixed an issue that could result in the app thumbnail disappearing when you right clicked it in Task View.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Send Message button in certain notifications not being visible when using High Contrast White.

Fixed an issue where the notification following WIN+Shift+S might have a blank space for the screenshot (rather than actually displaying the screenshot).

Fixed an issue resulting in Resource Manager unexpectedly not showing any disk activity.

Fixed an issue where, if you called SUBST with a path ending with a \ it would give a Path not found error.

Fixed a memory leak with running apps that repeatedly sent calls to adjust gamma.

Some Insiders reported when trying to shutdown, seeing a message saying that an app named "G" was preventing shutdown. Microsoft investigated and found an issue where windows related to GDI+were only referenced as "G." It has fixed this, so going forward, these will now have the name "GDI+ Window (<exe name>)", where <exe name> will show the .exe name of the app using GDI+.

Fixed an issue resulting in speechruntime.exe using an unexpectedly high amount of CPU on the previous flight.

Fixed an issue resulting in Bluetooth devices potentially not reconnecting as expected after closing then reopening the device lid for certain devices.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Surface Dial not scrolling in recent builds if you switched to something like zoom and then back to scrolling.

Fixed an issue where Narrator would sometime report focus as the page instead of reporting the actual focused control within Chrome.

Fixed an issue where Narrator would not automatically start reading the Narrator user guide webpage and the YouTube webpage.

Corrected Narrator’s "Next Table" command so that it would work in Excel.

Fixed an issue where the text cursor indicator was visible on top of the lock screen background picture.

Fixed an issue where the text cursor indicator preview wasn’t displaying correctly in Settings when using dark theme.

Fixed an issue where when using dark theme, the hardware keyboard text prediction candidate window was unreadable due to black text on a dark grey background.

Fixed an issue that could result in the touch keyboard flickering when inputting emoji.

Fixed an issue where English punctuations were outputted when using the Chinese Pinyin and Wubi IMEs, even if input mode was set to Chinese under the default IME settings.

Fixed an issue where the character width of alphanumeric characters when using the Traditional Chinese Bopomofo IME would change from half width to full width unexpectedly in some input fields.

Fixed an issue where after successfully updating to a new build, the Windows Update Settings page may have shown the same build needed to be installed.

Fixed an issue where Optional drivers were failing to install.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders.

If you use remote desktop connection and the target PC is on this build, within about an hour (if not sooner), DWM may start crashing, and the session window will either go totally black, experience black flashes or you may get signed out of the remote desktop session altogether.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock