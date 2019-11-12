Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 19023

Today is a big day for Windows 10 users as Microsoft made the November 2019 Update available to non-Insiders. You can find out how to get it here.

The software giant also pushed out Build 19013 to Slow ring Insiders earlier today, and now Fast ring Insiders get some love too, with the release of a new build from the 20H1 branch.

Build 19023 doesn't have any new features to get excited about, just a number of changes, fixes and improvements, including:

Microsoft resolved an issue where, if a build attempted to download and install before you had completed the first log in of a prior install (such as Build 19013), you would experience a 2-hour window before you could install this new build.

Fixed an issue resulting in a lag processing input when running a video fullscreen.

Fixed an issue where the quick action section in the Action Center was slightly off-center in the last few builds.

Fixed an issue that could result in Cortana’s voice activation setting switching from on back to off after explorer.exe restarted, or if you rebooted your PC.

Just a reminder for Insiders, that as of the previous flight, based on feedback, Microsoft has decided to remove the downloads folder from Disk Cleanup. If you liked having this option, it’s still available via Storage Settings.

Known issues are:

Microsoft identified an issue preventing Sandbox and WDAG from working. If you rely on these features, you may consider pausing updates before taking this build. Microsoft knows what’s causing this issue, and is working hard to get another flight out with the fix as quickly as possible.

Microsoft knows what’s causing this issue, and is working hard to get another flight out with the fix as quickly as possible. BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and Microsoft is investigating.

Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install.

Microsoft is investigating reports that certain fingerprint readers are no longer working as of Build 19013. If you’re impacted, for now you’ll need to log in with a password instead–appreciate your patience.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock