Get 'Office 2019 for Dummies' ($29.99 value) FREE for a limited time

As the world’s leading suite of business productivity software, Microsoft Office helps users complete common business tasks, including word processing, email, presentations, data management and analysis, and much more.

Whether you need accessible instruction on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, or Access -- or all of them -- Office 2019 for Dummies makes it much easier.

This ebook will let you:

  • Get insights into common tasks and advanced tools.
  • Find full coverage of each application in the suite.
  • Benefit from updated information based on the newest software release.

If you need to make sense of Office and don’t have time to waste, this is the trusted reference you’ll want to keep close at hand.

Office 2019 for Dummies from Wiley usually retails for $29.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on November 26, so act fast.

