Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H1 Build 19025

Three days ago, Microsoft rolled out new Windows 10 20H1 Builds for the Fast and Slow rings, and made the Windows 10 November 2019 Update available for non-Insiders.

Today, Fast ring Insiders get another yet release -- Build 19025.

There’s nothing too major in this build, although Microsoft is working to improve Windows Search to make it faster and less resource hungry, and you can read about its plans here.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue from the previous flight preventing Sandbox and WDAG from working.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain fingerprint readers no longer working as of Build 19013.

Fixed an issue that could result in VPN Settings hanging after upgrade.

Done some work to help address an issue that could result in certain modern UI components (including notifications and the network flyout), scaling either too large or too small after attaching an external monitor or remoting into the machine from a monitor with a different DPI.

Fixed an issue impacted login performance for some users in recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in Windows Hello authentication not working with certain apps in recent builds.

Fixed an issue that could result in the mouse pointer not displaying when logging in to a PC locally after remoting in.

Fixed an issue where, when using the touch keyboard docked on a large screen, the keys would stretch out to span the width of the monitor, rather than staying an optimal width for touch interaction.

Fixed an issue that could result in ctfmon.exe crashing when using reconversion with the Japanese IME in certain text fields.

Fixed an issue that could result in web activities in Timeline not opening if you had new Edge installed.

Fixed an issue where a high number of app deployment failures in a short period of time could result in an unexpectedly large volume of disk space being used by evtx files saved under %windir%\temp.

Fixed an issue resulting in some apps failing to update with error 0x8007000A.

Fixed an issue resulting in jitters when using Magnifier in certain multi-monitor configurations.

Fixed an issue where the mouse pointer did not start from where the Magnifier viewport was if it had moved from typing.

Fixed an issue impacting Narrator performance reading aloud in Outlook after switching focus from an email back to the list of emails in your inbox.

Fixed a memory leak in EoAExperiences.exe after using the text cursor indicator for prolonged periods of time.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, a compatibility hold has been applied on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft has heard that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) for some Insiders and is investigating.

Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install.

Microsoft is looking into reports where, when certain external USB 3.0 drives are attached, they stop responding with Start Code 10 or 38.

